newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Bearkats lose on Islanders’ walk-off in SLC Tournament opener

By Josh Criswell
Posted by 
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaKyc_0aCIZOCi00
Randy Bergeron | Southland Conference

HAMMOND, La. — Sam Houston provided its share of late-game excitement in Wednesday’s Southland Conference Tournament opener, but unfortunately for the Bearkats, their moment of jubilation was short-lived.

Blake Faecher delivered Sam Houston’s first runs of the game on a game-tying, three-run blast in the top of the ninth, only for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi senior Itchy Burts to seal a 4-3 victory for the Islanders with a walk-off single in the bottom half of the inning.

“It was a heck of a ball game, and a heartbreaker at the end,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “At the end of the day they beat us, and hats off to them, but I like the look in our guys. If there's anybody that can come back through this thing I think it's us.”

As a result of Wednesday’s loss at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hamond, the Bearkats have been pushed to the brink of elimination. They will need five wins in three days to keep their season alive and secure their first tournament championship since 2017.

Despite the win-or-go-home circumstances, Sirianni likes Sam Houston’s chances to keep its season rolling and make a run to Saturday’s title game.

“They just keep bouncing back,” he said. “We've faced a lot of adversity all year, and it seems like any heartbreak we've had, we've come back and played well the next day. I like our guys and how they're getting after it. I thought today maybe we just played a little too hard.”

Offensive woes plagued Sam Houston all morning up until Faecher’s late home run, with the Bearkats producing only four singles and no extra-base hits up until that point.

The dominance of Islanders ace John Gaddis played a major factor in these struggles, as the junior struck out 13 batters while allowing just three hits and one walk in seven shutout innings. Sam Houston never strung together back-to-back hits all game, even after getting to the bullpen.

“We faced some adversity throughout the beginning,” said junior outfielder Colton Cowser, who went 1-of-3 with a walk. “Their guy came out and pitched really well. He had three pitches working for him, and we couldn't really get the bats rolling. One inning they had three hits in a row, and we never were really able to do that ... but we wore on him a little bit and got him to 84 (pitches) through five (innings).

“Once we got to the bullpen we knew we had a shot.”

The pitching of fifth-year senior Dominic Robinson kept the Bearkats in the contest, as he gave up only five hits and two earned runs while striking out five in seven innings. Both runs off Robinson came from the bat of Leo Markotic — one on a solo home run in the fourth, and another on an infield single that was a split-second away from being an out to end the second inning.

“Dom emptied his tank,” Sirianni said. “What a way to go out if this was his last start. I doubt it's going to be, but man, it was awesome.”

The Bearkats went to junior Tyler Davis, typically the team’s Friday night starter, for the final two innings. While the relief outing — the first of Davis’ Sam Houston career — didn’t go as planned, Sirianni noted that the righthander will be available to take on his typical workload later in the tournament.

“Tyler has pitched so many big innings for us, and we kind of zapped him last weekend to make sure we got in the tournament, but I can put my head down at night knowing T is going to go out and give us everything he's got,” the coach said. “The guy got him today. It's going to be hard on him to bounce back, but I think he'll be able to.”

With their slow start being a driving factor in Wednesday’s loss, the Bearkats will look to replicate their energy from the late innings when they return to the ballpark on Thursday for an elimination game against the loser of Lamar and Abilene Christian. First pitch is set for 9 a.m.

“We were kind of down on ourselves those first few innings,” Faecher said. “We just weren't producing like we should've been, but I think that late momentum will help us out throughout the rest of the tournament — and hopefully get some confidence in everybody and start playing ball like we know how to.”

Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
607
Followers
43
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Tyler Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Slc#He Got Game#Go Game#Home Game#End Game#Home Field#Slc Tournament#Texas A M Corpus#Abilene Christian#The Game#Playing Ball#Junior Tyler Davis#Late Game Excitement#Runs#Elimination#Three Run Blast#Alumni Field#Offensive Woes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsNCAA.com

Sam Houston wins 2020-21 FCS championship over South Dakota State

Sam Houston wins the 2020-21 FCS championship game. Sam Houston is FCS national champion for the first time. SHSU defeated South Dakota State 23-21 on a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left. South Dakota State ran two plays after a kickoff return and was stopped just past midfield on an attempt to keep the game alive through laterals.
Columbiana, OHSalem News Online

AROUND THE HORN

EAST PALESTINE — The United boys and girls swept the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Track and Field Meet at Reid Stadium on Saturday. The United boys totaled 147 1/2 points and have won all three league meets. Columbiana took second with 87 points. The United girls scored 152 points for...
NFLHuntsville Item

Fans celebrate Bearkats' triumphant return to Huntsville

Sam Houston clinched its first ever FCS National Championship on Sunday afternoon, and with that, so did fans, alumni and Huntsville natives. With many not being able to travel to the game due to stadium capacity restrictions, fans and community members lined up at Bowers Stadium on a Sunday night to welcome back the Bearkats — and their brand-new trophy.
Footballherosports.com

FCS Championship: Sam Houston Shows Its Mental Toughness Again With Title Win

The mental and physical grind of the 2020-21 FCS season is over. From whether the fall season was going to happen or not, to postponing to the spring, to whether the spring season was going to happen, to whether the spring season was going to finish while the subdivision dealt with COVID cancellations involving top teams, to the stress of teams having to do COVID test every week and never knowing when the virus could hit them … it all came to a conclusion with No. 2 seed Sam Houston beating No. 1 South Dakota State in a thrilling 23-21 game to win the national championship.
Frisco, TXHouston Chronicle

Smith: Eric Schmid carries Sam Houston to the finish line

FRISCO — Eric Schmid took hit after hit. And hit after hit. He spit up blood. Turned his ankle. Limped off the field. The back of Schmid’s orange and white uniform became green and gray as the rain soaked everything, lightning stopped everything, and the first FCS national championship in Sam Houston history suddenly started to slip away.
College SportsDaily Item

Bearkats win FCS title

FRISCO — After riding late defensive stands to victory in their first three playoff games, the Sam Houston Bearkats leaned on their offense to secure the biggest win in program history on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Stadium. With 16 seconds left, and the Bearkats trailing by four, Eric Schmid squeezed...
Frisco, TXkagstv.com

Bearkats win FCS national championship

FRISCO, Texas — The Bearkats have finally reached the pinnacle of the FCS. Quarterback Eric Schmid found wide receiver Ife Adeyi in the end zone from 10 yards out with 16 seconds left in the game to lift No. 2 Sam Houston to a 23-21 victory over No. 1 South Dakota State in the national championship game at Toyota Stadium Sunday.
Frisco, TXkiwaradio.com

Jackrabbit Title Bid Comes Up Just Short

FRISCO, Texas – South Dakota State’s first-ever appearance in a national championship football game came up one play and 16 seconds short as Sam Houston put together a game-winning drive in the closing minutes to defeat the Jackrabbits, 23-21, at a rain-soaked Toyota Stadium. In winning its first Football Championship...
UFCSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Oliveira defeats St. Louis' Chandler in key MMA bout

Brazilian Charles Oliveira survived a rough start to stop St. Louis native Michael Chandler with a technical knockout just 19 seconds into the second round of their lightweight title bout at UFC 262 late Saturday night at Toyota Center in Houston. It was the first title shot for Oliveira (31-8),...
Frisco, TXMitchellrepublic.com

FCS title notebook: Wait, what happened? TV station apologizes for SDSU game mishap

FRISCO, Texas -- Sunday’s FCS Championship game involving South Dakota State and Sam Houston was a thriller. And a lot of television viewers back home in South Dakota missed the dramatic conclusion. That’s because the local ABC affiliate inadvertently went to commercial in the final seconds, missing the game-winning touchdown from Sam Houston.
College SportsMontana Standard

Sam Houston rallies in final minute to beat Jackrabbits, win FCS title

FRISCO, Texas — The way Sam Houston handled everything in the longest and most unusual college football season, coach K.C. Keeler felt it was fitting that the Bearkats got their first FCS national title with a last-minute touchdown after waiting out a lengthy weather delay. Eric Schmid's third touchdown pass...
Liberty, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fever falls to Liberty, stays winless on year

Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 and New York beat Indiana 73-65 on Sunday. Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York, which hasn't won its first two games to start a season since 2016. After Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer brought the Fever...
Frisco, TXexpressnews.com

Immortality achieved: Sam Houston wins state's first FCS national title

FRISCO — Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler gathered his players for a final pregame sermon Sunday morning, a rousing discourse intensive on the hereafter. “You’re chasing immortality,” Keeler told the receptive Bearkats. Sam Houston caught it in stirring fashion Sunday afternoon, following heavy rains and a long lightning delay. The...
Frisco, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Sam Houston claims first national championship, 23-21

FRISCO — The way Sam Houston handled everything in the longest and most unusual college football season, coach K.C. Keeler felt it was fitting that the Bearkats got their first FCS national title with a last-minute touchdown after waiting out a lengthy weather delay. Eric Schmid’s third touchdown pass was...
Frisco, TXAthlonSports.com

FCS Spring Rankings: Final Athlon Sports Top 25 Power Poll

The way Sam Houston earned its first FCS national championship was jaw-dropping this spring. In finishing 10-0, the Bearkats defeated seven nationally ranked opponents, capping the perfect run with a 23-21 victory over South Dakota State in Sunday's title game in Frisco, Texas. All four playoff games against Monmouth, North...
Frisco, TXBrookings Register

Jacks fall short in Frisco, 23-21

FRISCO, Tex. – South Dakota State’s championship run had a painful ending as the No. 1-seeded Jackrabbits fell to No. 2-seeded Sam Houston State 23-21 Sunday in the FCS Playoffs title game. “I’m very proud of our program,” said SDSU head coach John Steigelmeier. “I have been here for decades....
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Joplin native Isaiah Davis scores 3 TDs in FCS National Championship

FRISCO, Texas — Despite a three-touchdown performance by South Dakota State freshman and Joplin High School product Isaiah Davis, the Sam Houston State Bearkats leaned on their offense late to claim the FCS National Championship on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Stadium. Davis — who rushed for 178 yards, snapping the...
College Sportscrescentcitysports.com

McNeese clips Sam Houston, 2-1, to win Southland Conference Tournament, earn NCAA bid

HAMMOND – A nightmare start to an unprecedented year finished with a storybook ending as the McNeese Cowboys, who have battled through a global pandemic, two major hurricanes, an ice storm and historic flooding, finished off the Southland Conference Tournament by storming the field after capturing its second crown in a 2-1 win over Sam Houston on Saturday night.