Bearkats lose on Islanders’ walk-off in SLC Tournament opener

Randy Bergeron | Southland Conference

HAMMOND, La. — Sam Houston provided its share of late-game excitement in Wednesday’s Southland Conference Tournament opener, but unfortunately for the Bearkats, their moment of jubilation was short-lived.

Blake Faecher delivered Sam Houston’s first runs of the game on a game-tying, three-run blast in the top of the ninth, only for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi senior Itchy Burts to seal a 4-3 victory for the Islanders with a walk-off single in the bottom half of the inning.

“It was a heck of a ball game, and a heartbreaker at the end,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “At the end of the day they beat us, and hats off to them, but I like the look in our guys. If there's anybody that can come back through this thing I think it's us.”

As a result of Wednesday’s loss at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hamond, the Bearkats have been pushed to the brink of elimination. They will need five wins in three days to keep their season alive and secure their first tournament championship since 2017.

Despite the win-or-go-home circumstances, Sirianni likes Sam Houston’s chances to keep its season rolling and make a run to Saturday’s title game.

“They just keep bouncing back,” he said. “We've faced a lot of adversity all year, and it seems like any heartbreak we've had, we've come back and played well the next day. I like our guys and how they're getting after it. I thought today maybe we just played a little too hard.”

Offensive woes plagued Sam Houston all morning up until Faecher’s late home run, with the Bearkats producing only four singles and no extra-base hits up until that point.

The dominance of Islanders ace John Gaddis played a major factor in these struggles, as the junior struck out 13 batters while allowing just three hits and one walk in seven shutout innings. Sam Houston never strung together back-to-back hits all game, even after getting to the bullpen.

“We faced some adversity throughout the beginning,” said junior outfielder Colton Cowser, who went 1-of-3 with a walk. “Their guy came out and pitched really well. He had three pitches working for him, and we couldn't really get the bats rolling. One inning they had three hits in a row, and we never were really able to do that ... but we wore on him a little bit and got him to 84 (pitches) through five (innings).

“Once we got to the bullpen we knew we had a shot.”

The pitching of fifth-year senior Dominic Robinson kept the Bearkats in the contest, as he gave up only five hits and two earned runs while striking out five in seven innings. Both runs off Robinson came from the bat of Leo Markotic — one on a solo home run in the fourth, and another on an infield single that was a split-second away from being an out to end the second inning.

“Dom emptied his tank,” Sirianni said. “What a way to go out if this was his last start. I doubt it's going to be, but man, it was awesome.”

The Bearkats went to junior Tyler Davis, typically the team’s Friday night starter, for the final two innings. While the relief outing — the first of Davis’ Sam Houston career — didn’t go as planned, Sirianni noted that the righthander will be available to take on his typical workload later in the tournament.

“Tyler has pitched so many big innings for us, and we kind of zapped him last weekend to make sure we got in the tournament, but I can put my head down at night knowing T is going to go out and give us everything he's got,” the coach said. “The guy got him today. It's going to be hard on him to bounce back, but I think he'll be able to.”

With their slow start being a driving factor in Wednesday’s loss, the Bearkats will look to replicate their energy from the late innings when they return to the ballpark on Thursday for an elimination game against the loser of Lamar and Abilene Christian. First pitch is set for 9 a.m.

“We were kind of down on ourselves those first few innings,” Faecher said. “We just weren't producing like we should've been, but I think that late momentum will help us out throughout the rest of the tournament — and hopefully get some confidence in everybody and start playing ball like we know how to.”