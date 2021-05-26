Cancel
Vermilion County, IL

Police Reports -- May 26, 2021

By Jennifer Bailey
Commercial-News
Incidents reported to police included:

Tuesday:

Theft in the 300 block of North Gilbert Street.

Domestic battery in the unit block of Columbus Street.

Theft in the unit block of Ambassador Drive.

Disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.

Male arrested for battery in the unit block of Fairweight.

Female arrested for criminal trespass to property in the 900 block of Belton Drive.

Criminal damage to property/reckless discharge of a firearm in the 500 block of Plum Street.

Identity theft on Short Road.

Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Bismarck.

Theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Burglary in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street.

Male arrested for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Male arrested for criminal trespass in the 2000 block of East Main Street.

Domestic battery at Main and Oregon streets.

Theft at Ready Rental, 217 S. Bowman Ave.

Wednesday:

Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 600 block of Chandler Street.

Aggravated battery to a police officer at the hospital emergency room, 812 N. Logan Ave.

Domestic battery at Cannon and Minnesota Ave.

Tuesday:

Possession of meth at Mach 1, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.

Battery off 1000 East Road, Oakwood.

Hoopeston male arrested for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of East Main Street, Hoopeston.

Hoopeston woman turned herself in on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant.

Hoopeston woman arrested for battery in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Monday:

Theft in the 700 block of East Thompson Street, Hoopeston.

Accidents involving injuries or tickets included:

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. — In the unit block of North Gilbert Street involving Penny C. Huffman of Bismarck and Carlie R. Woods of Danville. Huffman was cited for failure to yield at a private road or drive.

Tuesday, 3:17 p.m. — At East Winter Avenue and North Bowman Avenue involving Markiah T. Rose of Danville and Carlas A. Perez of Tilton. Rose was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Monday, 8:16 p.m. — At Gilbert Street and Memorial Bridge involving Bret A. Sexton of Danville, Maria C. Rangel of Danville, Mary L. Remole of Danville and Teyler A. Neier of Danville. Sexton was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, 5:44 p.m. — In the 100 block of South Griffin Street involving Robert C. Wasson of Danville. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Monday, 2:54 p.m. — At Harmon and Fairchild streets involving Cory D. King and Danielle K. Miller, both of Danville. King was cited for failure to yield merging traffic.

Monday, 12:25 p.m. — In the unit block of South Gilbert Street involving Aubrey R. Williams of Danville. She was cited for improper lane usage.

Saturday, 3:50 p.m. — In the 900 block of North Hazel Street involving Brian L. Lee of Danville. Lee was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper backing.

Friday, 5:46 a.m. — At East Voorhees and 2030 E. Road involving Benjamin F. Xiong and Siromarr K. Fisher, both of Danville. Xiong was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with suspended or revoked license.

Danville, IL
Commercial-News

Drive-by shooting takes life of Danville teenager, injures another

DANVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a 19-year-old dead and another teen with a gunshot wound. Friday afternoon, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Troy L. Coe, 19, of Danville. McFadden said Coe’s family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for...
Danville, ILWAND TV

Coroner identifies 19-year-old homicide victim from Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -The 19-year-old victim from Thursday's Danville shooting has been identified. The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim as 19-year-old Troy J. Coe of Danville, Illinois. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated that Coe’s family has been notified. An autopsy of Coe's body has been...
Danville, ILDanville Commercial-News

Rebuild money aids local projects

The city of Danville received another Rebuild Illinois payment toward the previously authorized amount from the state. "It is not project specific, but we have two projects in mind to use our Rebuild Illinois allotment on. One project is reconstructing Ferndale Avenue from Liberty Lane to Poland Road," according to City Engineer Sam Cole.
foxillinois.com

Tilton officer out of the hospital after shooting incident

TILTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The officer involved in Wednesday's shooting in Tilton has now been released from the hospital. A suspect and the officer were both injured in an officer-involved shooting in Vermilion County. The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, in the 500 block of...
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

What’s Happening in Vermilion County? (May 7-9)

Our weekend calendar is courtesy of Vermilion Advantage:. Sleepy Creek Vineyards/Wieners & Wine/Live Music/Vendor Shopping – (8254 E 1425 North Rd, Fairmount) Winery Open Noon-9:00PM; Wieners & Wine – we provide the hot dogs fixings, & fire to roast it over; 5:00-8:00PM; Shop with Chic N’ Threads vendor; 5:00-9:00PM; Also, free music with Jordan and Jill; 6:30-8:00PM.
WAND TV

Neighbor: Officer, suspect were wrestling on ground before Tilton shooting

TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - An officer-involved shooting in Vermilion County left a police officer and suspect injured. Illinois State Police said they were requested by Tilton police to help with an officer-involved shooting in the Tilton area Wednesday. It happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of 500 E. 14th St.
The News-Gazette

Judge convicts man in 2019 Danville murder

DANVILLE — A Phoenix, Ill., man faces decades in prison when he is sentenced this summer for the murder of a Danville man two years ago. Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey on Wednesday found Percy L. Freeman, 28, guilty of the first-degree murder and aggravated battery of Roosevelt Anderson. She...
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigate Officer Involved Shooting In Vermilion County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 5 Investigations was requested by the Tilton Police Department (TPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the TPD. The incident occurred on May 5, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., in the area of 500 East 14th Street in Tilton, Illinois. The officer and the suspect were both injured during the altercation and transported to local area hospitals with injuries.
foxillinois.com

Officer, suspect injured in Vermilion County shooting

TILTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two people are injured after an officer-involved shooting in Vermilion County. The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, in the 500 block of East 14th Street in TIlton. According to Illinois State Police (ISP), the officer and the suspect were both injured...
Danville Commercial-News

Freeman guilty of First Degree Murder

DANVILLE — Percy Freeman, formerly of Phoenix, Ill., was found guilty Wednesday after a bench trial by Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey on all counts of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery-Public Way. Freeman will be sentenced July 2, 2021, and could face up to 75 years in the Illinois Department...
Vermilion County, ILchambanasun.com

Top 50 Vermilion County home sales for March 2020

These are the top 50 home sales for Vermilion County in March 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In March 2020, there were 89 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $46,000 in Vermilion County. Top 50 home sales in Vermilion County for March 2020. BuyerCityAddressSale Price. Tyler and Kellsie...
Vermilion County, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Storm Knocks Out Power to Several Communities

The brief thunderstorm that hit Vermilion County Thursday afternoon caused several power outages in the area. Ameren Illinois reports that more than 5,000 customers in the Danville area were without power. A majority of those customers are south of Danville, including Georgetown, Home Gardens, Tilton and Westville. Power had been restored to a majority of customers by 4:45 p.m.
The News-Gazette

UPDATE: Tilton cop released from hospital after officer-involved shooting

TILTON — A Tilton police officer involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in that village has been treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. Tilton police Capt. Ryan Shull said in a release that the officer will be on administrative leave while Illinois State Police sort out the details of what happened.
Vermilion County, ILDanville Commercial-News

COVID-19 death lifts toll to 133

A Vermilion County man in his 70s is the latest COVID-19 death recorded by the health department. The death, the 133rd in the county since the pandemic began 14 months ago, was reported Monday evening. Health officials also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in recent days. On Monday, 39...
Danville, ILDanville Commercial-News

Healthy Kids Day observed at Danville YMCA

Jennifer Krainock from the Vermilion County Conservation District shows animal pelts to Jonathan Lasher, 4, Julia Lasher, 7, Jason Lasher, 2, and Joseph Lasher, 5, all of Danville, during Healthy Kids Days Saturday at the Danville Family YMCA. Also: Benjamin Lucas, 6, of Danville, struggles to reach the top of...