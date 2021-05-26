Police Reports -- May 26, 2021

Incidents reported to police included:

Tuesday:

Theft in the 300 block of North Gilbert Street.

Domestic battery in the unit block of Columbus Street.

Theft in the unit block of Ambassador Drive.

Disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.

Male arrested for battery in the unit block of Fairweight.

Female arrested for criminal trespass to property in the 900 block of Belton Drive.

Criminal damage to property/reckless discharge of a firearm in the 500 block of Plum Street.

Identity theft on Short Road.

Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Bismarck.

Theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Burglary in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street.

Male arrested for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Male arrested for criminal trespass in the 2000 block of East Main Street.

Domestic battery at Main and Oregon streets.

Theft at Ready Rental, 217 S. Bowman Ave.

Wednesday:

Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 600 block of Chandler Street.

Aggravated battery to a police officer at the hospital emergency room, 812 N. Logan Ave.

Domestic battery at Cannon and Minnesota Ave.

Tuesday:

Possession of meth at Mach 1, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.

Battery off 1000 East Road, Oakwood.

Hoopeston male arrested for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of East Main Street, Hoopeston.

Hoopeston woman turned herself in on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant.

Hoopeston woman arrested for battery in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Monday:

Theft in the 700 block of East Thompson Street, Hoopeston.

Accidents involving injuries or tickets included:

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. — In the unit block of North Gilbert Street involving Penny C. Huffman of Bismarck and Carlie R. Woods of Danville. Huffman was cited for failure to yield at a private road or drive.

Tuesday, 3:17 p.m. — At East Winter Avenue and North Bowman Avenue involving Markiah T. Rose of Danville and Carlas A. Perez of Tilton. Rose was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Monday, 8:16 p.m. — At Gilbert Street and Memorial Bridge involving Bret A. Sexton of Danville, Maria C. Rangel of Danville, Mary L. Remole of Danville and Teyler A. Neier of Danville. Sexton was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, 5:44 p.m. — In the 100 block of South Griffin Street involving Robert C. Wasson of Danville. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Monday, 2:54 p.m. — At Harmon and Fairchild streets involving Cory D. King and Danielle K. Miller, both of Danville. King was cited for failure to yield merging traffic.

Monday, 12:25 p.m. — In the unit block of South Gilbert Street involving Aubrey R. Williams of Danville. She was cited for improper lane usage.

Saturday, 3:50 p.m. — In the 900 block of North Hazel Street involving Brian L. Lee of Danville. Lee was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper backing.

Friday, 5:46 a.m. — At East Voorhees and 2030 E. Road involving Benjamin F. Xiong and Siromarr K. Fisher, both of Danville. Xiong was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with suspended or revoked license.