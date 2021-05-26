Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, IN

Racing streak

By Gus Pearcy gus.pearcy@reporter.net
Posted by 
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZkmb_0aCIZFGB00

Since 1952, Ron Beaman, 82, has only missed two Indianapolis 500s. Ironically, he missed the 1957 and ’58 race because he was forced to take care of his baby brother. The same brother who takes him to the races now.

“My little brother was just 2-years-old, so I had to keep track of him,” Beaman said of his brother, Dennis, who was born while Beaman was a senior in high school. He smiles as he recalls. Sunday, the Beaman brothers will attend the race. For Ron, it will be his 68th race.

A lifelong resident of Lebanon, Beaman made his first visit to the track for qualifications in 1949 with his aunt and uncle.

“I’ll never forget what we had for a picnic -- fried chicken and peanut butter cookies,” he said. “I never will forget that.”

What Beaman has seen is nothing short of the history of the track since Tony Hulman purchased it after World War II. He said the facility that first year was pretty rough in his memory. There was a wooden fence partially torn down, with holes in it and wooden grandstands. He remembers sitting across from the old pagoda. It was loud, but he remembers it very fondly.

Shortly afterward, he started attending the Greatest Spectacle in Racing every year. He even counts last year, when nobody could go because of pandemic. He watched it. He claims he would’ve gone, so it counts, in his mind..

A 44-year employee of Shumate Business Forms, Beaman has so many memories of his years at the track seeing iconic drivers such as Troy Ruttman, Billy Vukovich and Tony Bettenhausen.

“The race, to me, was the highlight of my year,” he said. “I looked forward to it every year.”

He watched A.J. Foyt and Al Unser, Sr. and Rick Mears win four races each. He’s watched the speeds increase from 150 mph to 231 mph. His favorites, if he has to choose, these days are Tony Kanaan and Helio Castroneves.

The most memorable race? The 1964 race with the spectacular crash that killed Eddie Sachs and Dave MacDonald just three laps into the start. The crash was spectacular creating a huge amount of fire and black smoke. The race had to be stopped.

“That was a tragic one,” Beaman said recalling the accident he and his dad were close to. “You felt helpless. You couldn’t do anything.”

Going to the race was always a family affair. Several years he went with his dad, former Lebanon Police Chief Fay Beaman. He was close to his dad, he said.

“My wife went with me for a little while and my dad would go with me,” Beaman said. “He passed away in 1990 at 75.

“He loved just as much as I did,” Beaman added.

Now, he and Dennis sit in the middle of the first turn, where he can see the front straight through Turn 2 and the pits. He says they’re great seats.

Of course, he really likes Mario Andretti. In 2013, Dennis and his wife, Elaine, bought him a ticket to ride in a two-seater Indy car with Andretti for a Christmas present.

“We went around probably 180 to 190 mile an hour,” Beaman said of the experience. “I knew it’d be fast, but I really didn’t. You’re going down that straightaway and that turn is coming up real quick.”

Beaman has attended the Brickyard 400 and the F1 races. He even worked as a volunteer "yellow shirt" at the NASCAR race. He said he'll never do that again, because he couldn't see the race.

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
847
Followers
104
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lebanon Reporter

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Lebanon, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Lebanon, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Rick Mears
Person
Tony Hulman
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Al Unser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy Car#Car Racing#Shumate Business Forms#Streak#Races#Iconic Drivers#Yellow Shirt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot For Indy 500 Hits $380,000

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the lesser-known prizes on the entry form for the 105th Indianapolis 500 could pay off in a big way for defending winning Takuma Sato. It’s BorgWarner’s $380,000 Rolling Jackpot and is available to a driver if he wins back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. It’s a prize that has...
Indianapolis, INracer.com

RACER's 2021 Indianapolis 500 resource guide

SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern):. 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Rookie Orientation and Refreshers. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Veterans and all who’ve completed ROP/Refresher requirements. WEDNESDAY, MAY 19. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice. THURSDAY, MAY 20. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice. FRIDAY, MAY 21, FAST FRIDAY.
Indianapolis, INdailyjournal.net

Column: Andrettis adjust as the family legacy winds down

INDIANAPOLIS — The day after Marco Andretti put his car on the pole for the Indianapolis 500 — 51 years after his grandfather scored the only Andretti win in the only race that matters to the iconic family — the third-generation racer dismissed any idea of a curse at the historic track.
Indianapolis, INaftermarketnews.com

BorgWarner’s $380K Rolling Indy 500 Jackpot Up For Grabs

BorgWarner is once again increasing the anticipation of the Indianapolis500 outcome with its rolling jackpot, now sitting at $380,000, at stake. The prize money payout will go to the next back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner, with Takuma Sato in the driver’s seat this year to claim the jackpot if he makes it to victory circle. Every year, the company adds an additional $20,000 to the hefty prize money; if there is not a back-to-back victory for the winning driver, the funds get rolled over to the following year’s race.
Indianapolis, INspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDIANAPOLIS 500: IT IS GO TIME! PREPARATIONS BEGIN IN EARNEST FOR “THE GREATEST SPECTACLE IN RACING”

DETROIT (May 17, 2021) – Fresh off two NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories in a row, Chevrolet drivers turn their attention to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”. Practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins Tuesday, May 18. Chevrolet’s 18-car Indianapolis 500...
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Safety template works at IMS

I really didn’t know what to expect this past Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After all, while they’ve taken every precaution to make the Cathedral of Motorsports safe, it’s ultimately up to the race fans who pass through the gate to be responsible for their own health and safety during this ongoing pandemic.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Victory Field Capacity to Increase for June Games

INDIANAPOLIS - The crowd at Victory Field will soon be growing. The Indianapolis Indians have announced the ballpark will operate at 50% capacity beginning in June, after starting the season earlier this month at 25%. The Indians will have two homestands totaling 12 games from June 1-6 against the Columbus...
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

Monday marks 25th anniversary of Scott Brayton’s death during Indy 500 practice

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It was 25 years ago Monday that Coldwater native Scott Brayton lost his life in a crash during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After winning his second straight pole for the 1996 Indianapolis 500, the 37-year-old Brayton was making a practice run in a backup car on May 17, 1996 when a right rear tire deflated, causing the car to go into a spin.
Boone County, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Stars shoot their way to conference title

CRAWFORDSVILLE - There was very little separating the top golf teams in the Sagamore Conference heading into Saturday's conference tourney. It was all going to come down to who performed under the pressure for 18 holes. When the dust settled at the end of the day, there was no doubt who rose to the occasion.
Indianapolis, INGifts & Decorative Accessories

Indianapolis Prepares for Sweets & Snacks Expo

For the first time in the history of the Sweets & Snacks Expo, more than 400 candy and snack companies will head to Indianapolis to celebrate two years of the industry’s most innovative products. Indianapolis has played host to important events this year, including the NCAA Men’s March Madness basketball tournament, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo will join these events to give the candy and snack industries the chance to get back to business and deliver the latest innovations from candy and snack companies.
Indianapolis, INIndiana Daily Student

IU rowing places 5th in Big Ten Championships

No. 9 IU rowing traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the Big Ten Championships and left with a third place finish for the Novice 8 team. The Varsity teams earned fourth, fifth and sixth place finishes. The Hoosiers competed against Iowa, Michigan, Michigan St., Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Florida StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana adds South Florida big man

Just four days after Indiana announced that Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on the roster. Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced this morning that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible in 2021-22 and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Lebanon, INPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon teams find success

The Lebanon baseball team topped Southmont 14-0 in five innings on Thursday. Matthew Coddington was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Brayton Bowen was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Caleb Linton was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Cannon Morton was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.