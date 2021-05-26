Cancel
Zionsville, IN

Blown in from the Windy City

By Elena Stidham elena.stidham@reporter.net
Posted by 
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 14 days ago
Families are moving into Zionsville suburban homes such as this one as they flee from Chicago.  Submitted photo

Zionsville residents can expect their neighbors to have all kinds of stories to tell about their lives. They can also expect, as new neighbors move in, a common story: they’ve fled from Chicago.

“For open houses I had in the winter time, I would say more than 50% of the buyers looking at my houses were from Illinois,” said Shannon Garner, a real estate agent for FC Tucker in Zionsville. “This is just this year for 2021.”

Starting in 2019, when Garner originally worked in Illinois, she expressed the sudden shift in her listings – clients were looking to move out of the state. Then, the pandemic happened, putting the movement into overdrive. She joined them.

“That was a little frightening, there was a lot of like mumblings about what was going to happen to Illinois real estate,” Garner said, describing her move. “I think in Illinois, there’s sort of a migration: city dwellers are moving to the suburbs, and then suburb urbanites are moving out of state.”

The reasons behind moving from Chicago range. According to Garner, the more common answers involve property taxes and other expenses.

“Now that with COVID people can work from home, they’re opting to move into homes that are more affordable,” Garner said. “My average client has been paying $20,000 or more per year in property taxes, and when they’re looking to move here they’re paying less than $10,000 a year in property taxes. So to them, that’s a retirement home in Florida, extra vacations with their family, a sports car, extra activities, whatever, so they’re viewing that as a yearly savings.”

But why Zionsville?

“A lot are trying to decide between Zionsville and Carmel,” Garner said. “Oftentimes, because Carmel schools are so big, people get a little intimidated. So I think Zionsville has a home vibe for a lot of the people moving from Illinois, whether they’re coming from Naperville or Barrington or something that has a village or a little downtown area. It feels like a quainter version of that for them.”

For Nicole Molinaro, who moved to Zionsville from Chicago less than three months ago, the schools were exactly why she chose Zionsville over Carmel.

“I have a friend that lives in Avon and he said we should really look at Carmel or Zionsville,” Molinaro said. “ Carmel is just so big, I didn’t want my kids to go to that big of a school because they were coming here new, and I just don’t think that’d be really healthy for them, you know, socially, so I’d like a little smaller community.”

Molinaro had lived in Chicago since she was born, as did her family; but as her family grew and changed, so did Chicago – and not for the better. Molinaro and her husband decided in the summer of 2020 that they would move out of state, and Indiana fell into their lap with a job opportunity.

“I really didn’t like what was going on in Illinois, with how they handled the COVID pandemic, and then there was a lot of violence going on in the city of Chicago,” Molinaro said. “It became not safe in areas where it was safe for us to go. We have five kids, and we would go down to the city on Michigan Avenue and Lakeshore Drive and I run the Chicago Marathon a few times, and, those are reasons why we always wanted to be by the city. But some of the violence, especially during the summer of 2020, was coming into those areas, where we thought it was safe … it became sort of deserted.”

With everything Chicago was going through as well as all the reasons Indiana had to offer, Molinaro had to make “the toughest decision we’ve had to make as parents in our lifetime.” They moved.

“I have to sacrifice – working, uprooting my family – that’s what I did, right? I was like oh my gosh, we got, we got to go this is not good for us,” Molinaro said. “I hope it’s the right decision and I hope my kids can find a community here.”

Community is something that Jodi Mereish took into great consideration when moving to Zionsville from Chicago in March of 2020. It was the community, the schools, the way of life, all contributing to the safety and wellbeing of her and her family, even in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s been a strange year because we’re not sure really what it’s like non pandemic wise,” Mereish said. “The neighborhood we lived in Chicago was really close to Wrigley Field, so we just had action all the time – noise, people, action, stuff to do all the time. Here, it’s so much slower pace, again [I’d] contribute the pandemic to a lot of that but however, our kids are now at an age where they just go play with the neighbors … in the city we have to schedule every minute of our day to make sure that we got outside because you know, we couldn’t just let them roam free where we live. So here they feel a better sense of independence in our neighborhood and a little more of that freedom to just go ride their bike down the street, whereas in Chicago, I was holding on for dear life.”

The family had adjusted great, according to Mereish. Her children have their own rooms, they have outdoor space and even a puppy. There’s still some minor adjustments that they’re working through after moving to the suburbs after living in a city, but the Zionsville community has made their transition much easier.

“We still have yet to find our pizza place, but you know I think that’s a societal thing. I think that’s just suburb versus where we lived in Chicago,” Mereish said. “Everyone’s friendly and looks out for everyone’s houses and children and dogs in our neighborhood. … It’s just a community of people that is committed to being safe and doing that for the kids really.”

In this time now more than ever, Garner expressed the importance of neighborhood relationships and the sense of community and belonging, especially as more families move in.

“I think so many of us realize that we’re all in similar situations,” Garner said. “As adults, it’s harder to make friends so even just having neighbors you can count on it feels like such a blessing.”

