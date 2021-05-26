newsbreak-logo
Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Announces First Show: Orville Peck

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
 5 days ago
The new legend Orville Peck will be playing July 31st and August 1st as part of the opening weekend festivities!!. More announcements coming soon!!! Tickets for general admission go live at 10am on Friday but members can buy theirs today!!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and...

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

