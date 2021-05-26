Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Announces First Show: Orville Peck

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. “It’s All Happening” is the latest single from the Los Angeles-based group, Saint Motel. They have been releasing their upcoming album, “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” in three part EPs. The first two parts were released in 2019 and 2020, while part three is set for released on June 25th via Elektra. On the new single, the band says, "You can feel it in the air. The world is changing. We’ve emerged from a chapter of fire and danger and came out victorious. It hasn’t been easy. And if we’re being honest, there were times it seemed easier to give up. But the fog is lifting, and there is a clear path ahead. The light is beaming from the end of the tunnel and it’s calling us forward. It’s beautiful. It’s loud. IT'S ALL HAPPENING."