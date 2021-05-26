COVID cases tick up last week but the community continues to return to normal

Senior Citizens Club Treasurer Lori Harris is excited about reopening the building on S. Lebanon Street for activities like bingo and euchre.

“(The Boone County Health Department) told me I could have whatever as long as they were vaccinated or from the same family,” Harris said. “During COVID, I could have 24 people, only in the back room.”

Now, she can allow 85 people in the back room and 95 in the front room, according to the Lebanon Fire Department. She’s booked solid for June except for Father’s Day. Same for December. There are still dates available between the two. The hall rents for $125 a day. There is a $50 deposit that Harris says she’s never had to keep.

Technically, the building was never fully closed. There were several private events there, Harris said.

With COVID on the decline, she has been getting carpets cleaned and anticipating more rentals. There is a $25 membership fee for the organization. This year 65 members have already paid their dues. Starting in May, the club has offered bingo on Mondays and Fridays and Euchre three times a week.

“Almost all of my elderlies – I’m guessing, but I’m thinking every one of us has had our shots,” Harris said. “Everybody seems to be happy with what’s going on, ‘cause they’ve been shut in and not allowed to visit with all of their elderly friends. Just face it, a lot of elderlies don’t get the family members coming to visit very often.”

Still signs are all over the hall that the club is not responsible if someone contracts the virus. Harris estimates that five members died during the pandemic.

Claire Haughton with the Boone County Health Department said more event requests are coming through the department.

“Many more events will be outdoors, which is very beneficial for reducing the risk of the spread of disease,” Haughton wrote in an email to the Lebanon Reporter. “I also saw that 50% of all Americans are vaccinated, compared to about 35% in Indiana. Of course, we’re not where we want to be, but we’re moving forward with being able to have safer outdoor and indoor events.”

Although no announcement has been made, Haughton said discussions have begun within the staff to move vaccinations from the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds to the health department in the basement of the county annex. There will be limited clinic hours in June, she said.

“Due to space constraints, we may be open by appointment only when we move our clinic to the health department,” she added.

COVID cases have been increasing slightly over the last week. For the week ending May 21, a total of 85 were reported.

The vaccination at the clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Farm Bureau Community Building at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Walk-ins are welcome, Haughton said.