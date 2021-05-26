USD/CAD steadies above 1.2100, looks to close higher for second straight day

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied again during the trading session on Friday to show signs of continuation. The market is trying to break out and go much higher, but I think it will take some type of catalyst to make that happen. At this point in time, it appears that the market is likely to see a significant amount of demand coming down the road as we reopen around the world. With that being the case, the market could very well break out, and that would be the main reason that people are looking at this market through a bullish prism.