USD/CAD steadies above 1.2100, looks to close higher for second straight day
USD/CAD rose to fresh weekly high above 1.2100 on Wednesday. WTI trades little changed on the day near $66. US Dollar Index remains on track to close above 90.00. The USD/CAD pair broke out of its consolidation phase during the early trading hours of the American session and climbed to a weekly high of 1.2125 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.2115.www.fxstreet.com