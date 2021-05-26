newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/CAD steadies above 1.2100, looks to close higher for second straight day

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD rose to fresh weekly high above 1.2100 on Wednesday. WTI trades little changed on the day near $66. US Dollar Index remains on track to close above 90.00. The USD/CAD pair broke out of its consolidation phase during the early trading hours of the American session and climbed to a weekly high of 1.2125 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.2115.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Cad#West Texas Intermediate#Us Department Of Labor#Us Treasury#Wti Oil#Price Index#Crude Oil Prices#Price Levels#Oil Demand#Cad#American#Us Treasury#Today Daily#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point#Initial Jobless Claims#Us Department Of Labor#Usd Cad Overview Today#Dollar Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD edges higher following Friday's drop, trades above 0.7250

NZD/USD posts modest gains during the European session. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet above 90.00 on Monday. Trading action is expected to remain subdued due to Memorial Day holiday in US. The NZD/USD pair lost nearly 50 pips on Friday but managed to close the previous week in the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD turns positive around 1.2200

EUR/USD reclaims the 1.2200 mark on Monday. German flash CPI surprised to the upside in May. Investors’ focus remains on US Payrolls, ISM due later in the week. The European currency keeps the narrow daily range well in place and now motivates EUR/USD to return to the positive ground in the 1.2200 region.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends slide to the 109.35 area

US Dollar drops into the London fix, DXY falls to 89.81. USD/JPY corrects further lower after being rejected from above 110.00. The USD/JPY broke below 109.60 and tumbled to 109.34, reaching the lowest level since Thursday. As of writing, it is trading slightly below 109.50, down 35 pips for the day.
StocksJournal Review

Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week higher for a monthly gain in...
RetailFXStreet.com

Trading USD/CAD on the Nonfarm Payrolls, trading WTI on OPEC+ meeting

Last week we were looking at a possible short IF we had a counter-trend price Action move based on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Interest Rate decision. Last week we were looking at a possible short IF we had a counter-trend price Action move based on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Interest Rate decision.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Advance at Critical Juncture

The precious metal continues its bullish rise amid inflation concerns. Gold remains overbought, opening the door to a slow-down or retracement. Fed policy stance, DXY, and real yields continue to drive the precious metal. Gold Continues to Shine as Inflation Concerns Mount. Commodities remain a hot topic in 2021 as...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Holds Steady After US Inflation Data

Gold inched higher on Monday and was on course for its biggest monthly jump since July 2020 as signs of rising inflation in the U.S. boosted the precious metal’s appeal as inflation hedge. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,905.35 an ounce to extend its gains this month by...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD spikes above 1.4200 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.4200. US Dollar Index turned south after staying quiet around 90.00. Focus shifts to high-tier macroeconomic data releases from US on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range around 1.4180 but gained traction...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.8990 ahead of key US data

USD/CHF remains muted in the Asian session. US dollar softens on Fed dovish stance. US PMI data is closely watched. The USD/CHF pair traded quietly with modest losses on Tuesday. The pair recovered from the multi-month low near 0.8930 to touch the high of 0.9029. However, it fails to carry the previous gains onto the fresh trading week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Modest bounce from key support

The Reserve Bank of Australia will have a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Higher stocks and easing government bond yields provided support to the pair. AUD/USD is at risk of falling further, the slide could accelerate once below 0.7675. The AUD/USD pair ended the week with modest losses around 0.7710,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Eyes 1.2100 mark amid US strength

USD/CAD stays firmer in the Asian session. Upbeat economic data lifts the demand for the US dollar. Higher Crude oil, BOC hawkish stance supports loonie. The USD/CAD pair posted minor gains in the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair continues to consolidate in a very narrow range with no meaningful price action.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Threatening Breakout Again

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied again during the trading session on Friday to show signs of continuation. The market is trying to break out and go much higher, but I think it will take some type of catalyst to make that happen. At this point in time, it appears that the market is likely to see a significant amount of demand coming down the road as we reopen around the world. With that being the case, the market could very well break out, and that would be the main reason that people are looking at this market through a bullish prism.
StocksLockhaven Express

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays in the positive territory above 1.2100 after US data

USD/CAD pair clings to modest daily gains above 1.2100. US Dollar Index edges higher toward 90.50 on Friday. Core PCE inflation in US rose more than expected in April. The USD/CAD pair continued to push higher in the early American session and reached a daily top of 1.2120 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.34% on the day at 1.2105.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD refreshes session tops, eyeing a move beyond 1.2100 mark

USD/CAD caught some bids on Friday and recovered a part of the previous day’s losses. The overnight surge in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive. Bulls largely shrugged off an uptick in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the loonie. The focus will remain glued...
StocksBusiness Insider

TSX Ends Higher For 4th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market hit a new all-time high on Friday and closed on a firm note once again, extending its winning streak to a fourth session. Optimism about strong economic rebound and upbeat earnings from major banks underpinned sentiment. Healthcare stocks were the top gainers in the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates near one-week tops, holds steady above 109.00 mark

USD/JPY lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses. The overnight comments from Fed Vice Chair Quarles extended some support to the USD. A softer tone around the US bond yields, equity markets held bulls from placing fresh bets. The USD/JPY pair held steady near one-week tops,...