Black Honey premiere video for Written & Directed track Fire
It’s taken from Black Honey’s second album Written & Directed. Black Honey have premiered their video for Fire. “Every woman or marginalised person has a fire in them even if it’s just a tiny flame,” Izzy Phillips says. “I wanted this song to feel like a war song to listen to that flame and fight for it with no apologies. The video is the first character animation we have made and has been a dream of mine for a long time.”www.live4ever.uk.com