Black Honey premiere video for Written & Directed track Fire

Australian singer, songwriter, and guitarist Hamish Anderson calls back to the old-school guitar heroes of the ‘70s, earning acclaim for his deft mix of rock, blues, and soul and his preternatural guitar abilities with his first two records. Fresh off of his sophomore LP, 2019’s Out Of My Head, Anderson found himself at home and isolating in Melbourne rather than on his planned U.S. Tour thanks to the pandemic. During this period though, one of his tracks, “Morning Light,” emerged as a staple of his acoustic livestreams. Anderson released a full electric version of the track last month and now is back with the accompanying music video to “Morning Light,” premiering with Under the Radar.