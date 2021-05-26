Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Black Honey premiere video for Written & Directed track Fire

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s taken from Black Honey’s second album Written & Directed. Black Honey have premiered their video for Fire. “Every woman or marginalised person has a fire in them even if it’s just a tiny flame,” Izzy Phillips says. “I wanted this song to feel like a war song to listen to that flame and fight for it with no apologies. The video is the first character animation we have made and has been a dream of mine for a long time.”

www.live4ever.uk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Black Honey#Cardiff#Portsmouth#Premiere Dates#Character Animation#The Castle Falcon 7#St Lukes 8#Academy#Brudenell Social Club#Wedgewood Rooms#Southampton#Marlborough#Leeds#Newcastle#Falcon#Video#Song#Tour Dates#Headline Uk Gigs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Music
Related
Musicstereoboard.com

Black Honey Post New Single Fire

Black Honey have dropped a new single. Fire features as the penultimate track on the Brighton rockers' latest album, 'Written & Directed', released back in March via Foxfive Records. Rolling out over shuffling acoustic guitar and a bold brass section, the empowering song comes paired with a video created by...
Musicamericanahighways.org

Video Premiere

Americana Highways is happy to present this video premiere of Jackson Emmer’s song “90’s Tacoma,” which was written by Jackson Emmer and Terry Klein. The video is performed by: Jackson Emmer on vocals and guitar; Joe D’Esposito on fiddle and harmony vocals; Mike Facey on bass; and Kevin Matthews on drums. The video is by […]
Musicgratefulweb.com

GW Video Premiere: Flying Buffaloes' "A New Day Is Gonna Dawn"

Following a tumultuous 2020, East Nashville-based, alt-country/roots rockers FLYING BUFFALOES emerge to deliver a message of hope for brighter days ahead with their latest single, "A New Day is Gonna Dawn." Co-written collectively by FLYING BUFFALOES and produced by Donnie Reis (Home Free, Lewis Brice, John McLaughlin, Emma Zander, Caroline Glaser, and more) at Twelve 3 South Recording, the track features the group's trademark tight harmonies and soaring instrumental solos, and echoes the group's sanguine approach to times of trouble--to fight through the darkness with positivity and light.
Columbus, OHundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: The Roof Dogs Debut New Video For “Summer In Algeria”

For most bands, moving to a city like Chicago is a big step, offering the chance to get your name out on a thriving local scene. For rising indie rock outfit The Roof Dogs though, things didn’t go to plan, with the band moving to the city from Columbus, Ohio only months before the pandemic began. Fortunately, the band has stayed busy, releasing their latest single, “Summer in Algeria,” along with the song’s B-side, “Devotion,” as a 7” with Broom Closet Records. Now the band is back, sharing their new music video for “Summer in Algeria,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicComing Soon!

Exclusive Track Premiere: ‘Cliffs’ by Chris Roe From After Love Soundtrack

ComingSoon is excited to debut a new track from composer Chris Roe’s After Love soundtrack, which releases on May 28 via Thirty Six Minutes. After Love, which is the feature debut from BAFTA-nominated Director Aleem Khan, is set in the port town of Dover. The film follows a suddenly widowed woman that discovers her late husband had a secret just 21 miles across the English Channel in Calais. The film was listed as part of the Cannes Critics’ Week Official Selection for 2020 and included in the TIFF Industry Selects strand. It premiered at the London Film Festival and Telluride.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Track Premiere: Silver Talon – “Touch the Void”

The time has finally arrived for the Portland metal outfit Silver Talon as their debut full-length effort, Decadence and Decay, will be released tomorrow (28th) via M-Theory Audio. Formed shortly after Spellcaster disbanded in 2017, guitarists Bryce VanHoosen and Sebastian Silva joined forces to create a new chapter by adding vocalist Wyatt Howell and later introduced their demonic direction with their debut EP, Becoming A Demon. Now, the group has expanded to a three-guitar line-up, which only amplifies their haunting melodies. Today (27th), the band has teamed up with Metal Insider to premiere the song “Touch The Void.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Hamish Anderson Shares Video For “Morning Light”

Australian singer, songwriter, and guitarist Hamish Anderson calls back to the old-school guitar heroes of the ‘70s, earning acclaim for his deft mix of rock, blues, and soul and his preternatural guitar abilities with his first two records. Fresh off of his sophomore LP, 2019’s Out Of My Head, Anderson found himself at home and isolating in Melbourne rather than on his planned U.S. Tour thanks to the pandemic. During this period though, one of his tracks, “Morning Light,” emerged as a staple of his acoustic livestreams. Anderson released a full electric version of the track last month and now is back with the accompanying music video to “Morning Light,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicNME

Jade Bird announces UK tour dates for 2022 and shares new single

Jade Bird has announced a run of headline shows for 2022, in support of her forthcoming second album ‘Different Kinds Of Light‘. In addition to the tour, Bird has shared the video for the title track from her forthcoming album. You can watch it below. Bird will tour the UK...
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video Premiere: Zoe Fitzgerald Carter “Below the Waterline”

We are drawn into ‘Below the Waterline’ by Zoe Fitzgerald Carter’s lovely vocal melody and the narrative details that tell a story in song. That story is familiar to many: a memory of young love that was destined to fail. The San Francisco-based singer-songwriter showcases her excellent songcraft as the music flows and swirls around her words. Carter benefits from working with excellent collaborators; particularly notable is Julie Wolf on keys and accordion, which sounds exquisite throughout.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Public Service Broadcasting announce new album Bright Magic, UK tour

Public Service Broadcasting have set their fourth studio LP for release on September 24th. Following the wonderfully evocative 2015 album The Race For Space, Public Service Broadcasting are once again moving their eyes from the skies to the streets on their next record Bright Magic. As with the follow-up to...
Musicskiddle.com

Skiddle Mix // Spring roundup 2021 ft. Noizu, Jess Bays, Kate Ozz...

Hot damn, have we been spoilt to some amazing mixes so far this year!. Over the first three months of Spring especially, our ears and souls have been fed a substantial and wholesome diet of amazing electronic music, all courtesy of some of the fastest rising names and outfits in the global dance music scene.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Track Premiere: Creature Comfort “Light Boy”

Creature Comfort are a Nashville based band, who released their second album ‘Home Team‘ last October. It was an album that focused on coming of age – and all the shades of light and dark that can entail. Today’s song is not from that album – it’s new music, although in a way it’s old music too. What it also is, is good music -a light floating vocal with hypnotic guitar, that expands as the song brings in banjo and electric guitar but sticking to a “folky” feel.
Tampa, FLnextmosh.com

The Absence premiere “Black Providence” music video

Tampa, Florida melodic death metallers The Absence (Inhuman Condition, Soulfly, Venom Inc.) have revealed a music video for their new track “Black Providence,” which you can check out below. The song appears on the band’s upcoming ‘Coffinized’ album on M-Theory Audio (out June 25th – pre-order + get the CD and limited-edition vinyl variants here).
Musictheprp.com

Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Track “Run”

Zeal & Ardor have debuted their new track “Run“, which is taken from their upcoming self-titled third studio album. The band’s frontman/guitarist Manuel Gagneux commented:. “‘Run‘ is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar elements present, it sets the tone...
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | JADE Presents The "In The Breeze" Music Video

Today, May 21, Jade releases the visual for her first single, and manifesto, “In The Breeze”. Written, performed, and produced by herself, the 22 year old artist aims to start a new chapter in her artistry with it. Due to Covid-19, there were unfortunate delays in the production and release of the video, but as she says, “the show must go on!”
Musicgratefulweb.com

GW Video Premiere: Ross Cooper "Hello Sunshine"

The appeal of Ross Cooper's song Hello Sunshine is in his sincere simplicity. His lyrics and songwriting have a melody that anyone can hum along to. It's got a great campfire feel to it. It's a summer anthem with a sizzling spirit in a subdued sort of way. Grateful Web is pleased to premier Russ Cooper's "Hello Sunshine."
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video Premiere: David Laflèche “Everyday Son”

David Laflèche’s brand new debut album, ‘Everyday Son’, is proving to be one of the most captivating country releases of the year so far. This personal record celebrates the people and relationships that enrich Laflèche’s life. He began working on songs for the album back in 2016 and the meticulous care and craft that has gone into each is evident in the arresting melodies and fine arrangements. Most of the songs were written on a single guitar Laflèche bought from Nashville’s Gruhn Guitars: a Martin 0018 1946. Through this beloved instrument, Laflèche has channelled the musical history and heritage of ‘Music City’. Various collaborators came together to create an authentic sounding record, including his partner Marie-Mai, Texan writer Mando Saenz and producer Connor Seidel. Stream the new album here.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Track Premiere: Joana Serrat “Demons”

‘Demons‘ is the last single to be released prior to the arrival of Joana Serrat’s new album ‘Hardcore From The Heart’ comes out on June 11th. It is Serrat’s fifth album, and for the recording she travelled from her home in Vic, a small city near Barcelona, to Redwood Studio in Denton, Texas, where she teamed up with engineer and producer Ted Young (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth, Lee Ranaldo).
Musicamericanahighways.org

Video Premiere: Edwin “Heart Watered Down”

Americana Highways brings you this video premiere of Edwin’s song “Heart Watered Down” from their album West. West was written by Jacob Boll, produced by Matthew Boll, mixed by Zach Hanson, and mastered by Huntley Miller. “Heart Watered Down” is Jacob Boll on vocals and guitars; Matthew Boll on guitar...