Consumers saved the smallest amount since the pandemic began in April, as the return of high street shopping unleashed a wave of pent-up demand at cash-starved retailers. Households stashed away £10.7bn in the month, according to the Bank of England - the lowest level since the start of the Covid crisis, suggesting that families are taking a tentative step back towards normality. However, the figure is still more than double typical pre-coronavirus savings of £4.6bn a month.