In Memory of Memorial Day: Long Time Gone Presents The tragic story of a Rainbow Girl, a heroic man and a community’s oath of “Never again”
One hundred and fifty one years ago, as the Civil War came to an end, an informal practice began in the late spring where women honored those who had given their lives in service to their country by placing flowers on their graves. Three years later, in May of 1868, General John A. Logan officially named May 30 as the day to commemorate the 620,000 soldiers who had died in the Civil War. Although it made for weighty remembrance of the soldiers’ supreme sacrifice, it’s thought that Logan’s unstated intention was that Memorial Day also be a reminder of the importance in preventing such horror from ever happening again.kiowacountyindependent.com