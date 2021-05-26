newsbreak-logo
In Memory of Memorial Day: Long Time Gone Presents The tragic story of a Rainbow Girl, a heroic man and a community’s oath of “Never again”

By Photo: Private Collection
kiowacountyindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hundred and fifty one years ago, as the Civil War came to an end, an informal practice began in the late spring where women honored those who had given their lives in service to their country by placing flowers on their graves. Three years later, in May of 1868, General John A. Logan officially named May 30 as the day to commemorate the 620,000 soldiers who had died in the Civil War. Although it made for weighty remembrance of the soldiers’ supreme sacrifice, it’s thought that Logan’s unstated intention was that Memorial Day also be a reminder of the importance in preventing such horror from ever happening again.

kiowacountyindependent.com
FestivalAsbury Park Press

Memorial Day: The rest of the story | Asszony

Memorial Day — the last Monday in May — is not a day of celebration. It is the day we pay homage to all the men and women who died while in the service of the United States' military. It is a day of solemn contemplation — it is a day to ponder the price that is paid for our freedom.
Politicslakeplacidnews.com

Memorial Day through time

– Memorial Day this year will mean more to us. Because on May 30, 1942, it brought home to us the fact that our men and boys are again lying in wars. Our memories might have become a bit hazy in the intervening years since the first world war and few remember much of the wars before that although we still honor the graves of all war dead no matter how far back they fell in battle. Only a fraction of the casualties already incurred in the United States forces in the current war have yet been reported as the nature of the tragedies in the Phillipines, Corregidor and Bataan hinders an accurate reporting of losses of our men who now find their graves on foregn soil or in foreign waters. The mourning tomorrow will not be like the mourning a year from tomorrow when the full shock of our losses has been imprinted on our minds and hearts. So while we are paying tribute to those long dead, let us add an urgent prayer to help the parents and the loved ones who must suffer greatly before this turmoil is over.
Festivalvoiceofalexandria.com

In honor of Memorial Day Bethany on the Lake presents Veteran’s Hill

May 28, 2021 — Bethany on the Lake upholds their tradition of recognizing those who have served in the military, past and present. Veteran’s Hill features solar powered flags to show respect to the brave men and women who fight for this country, and to remember those who have fallen.
Festivalcarolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: Memorial Day, “Never Forgotten”

Memorial Day has finally arrived. Summer officially kicks off and this weekend represents a celebratory time as the country re-opens after a year in quarantine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is also a more somber observance that will take place at military grave sites and memorials locally and across the country, as families, friends and those in the nation’s military pause to remember and honor the sacrifice of the men and women who have died in the defense of our country.
Hurt, VAtheunionstar.com

Hurt to host community social event for Memorial Day

The Town of Hurt is holding a community social Saturday, May 29. The picnic-style get-together will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Roosevelt Mattox Park adjacent to Town Hall. The purpose of the event is honoring and remembering U.S. military personnel who lost their lives while serving our country.
Politicstheweektoday.com

Community members honor town’s ‘history of sacrifice’ on Memorial Day

A small crowd gathered on the lawn in front of Town Hall on Monday for the last in a series of small ceremonies conducted around town to honor Memorial Day. The Veterans Council, JROTC, and Wareham Minutemen made six stops around town to lay wreaths, say a prayer, and recognize soldiers’ sacrifices with a salute and performance of “Taps.”
Festivalhometownsource.com

LETTER: Memorial Day is a time for reflection

Memorial Day is a time when we pause to reflect, remember and appreciate those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation. These are the bravest of the brave, courageous men and women who died defending the freedom and liberties we hold so dear. This holiday was...
Howard, WIgbnewsnetwork.com

Monday, May 31st is Memorial Day ~ “Never Forget!”

Memorial Day, or as originally known, Decoration Day, is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering and honoring people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday, which is currently observed every year on the last Monday of May, will be observed this...
Festivaltennesseestar.com

Commentary: The Forgotten History of Memorial Day

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, and this year’s commemoration on May 27 marks the 151st anniversary of its official nationwide observance. The annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a holiday in which the nation honors its military dead.
Langston, OKguthrienewsleader.net

Langston Community Memorial Day Observance Announcement

Veterans, their family members, and the general public are invited to join in remembrance of. “those who gave the last full measure of dedication” to our nation. The U.S. Air Force Honor. Guard from Tinker Air Force Base will present the Colors. Patriotic musical selections. including the “The National Anthem”...
Milledgeville, GAUnion-Recorder

Memorial Day tribute to fallen heroes again canceled

For the second straight year, there will be no public Memorial Day services held at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Milledgeville. The ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic has caused the traditional public salute to the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to their country to be canceled.
Rome, GAwrganews.com

Exchange Club to present Memorial Day observance this weekend

The Exchange Club of Rome will present one of the largest Memorial Day observances around this coming weekend at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. On Saturday and Sunday, the public is invited to view displays of military history. The display, open free to the public, can be seen from 10 AM...
FestivalClanton Advertiser

Putting the ‘Memorial’ back into Memorial Day

Living as an American civilian that does not participate in the military, Memorial Day can feel carefree and joyful. Grilling hotdogs and hamburgers, enjoying “Memorial Day Sales” at our favorite stores and enjoying a day at the lake have become common ways people “celebrate.” For anyone that hasn’t lived a military life, how to respond to this day can be somewhat of a mystery. However, for the families and friends of fallen soldiers killed during action, Memorial Day is a day to honor and mourn the passing of loved ones.