When the clock struck midnight and March 31, 2021 became April 1, Mario died. At least, that was the joke. The inspiration for all those memes of Mario walking into the light was Nintendo’s removal of multiple Mario games from the digital marketplace on their video game console, the Switch. One of those, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation of three previous Mario titles otherwise unavailable on the Switch, can still be downloaded—for now, if you have already paid for a digital version. The other, Super Mario Bros. 35, is gone from the shop, and no longer playable.