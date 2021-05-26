Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk

By Matthew Earth
sudburymercury.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid in Suffolk has risen to 22, the county council has confirmed. Fourteen of the cases have been identified in mid Suffolk, where a programme of PCR testing of residents in Needham Market is ongoing after three cases were previously found.

www.sudburymercury.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Pcr Testing#Suffolk County#Under Investigation#Public Figures#County Government#The County Council#Needham Market South#West Suffolk#Pcr Testing#Severe Disease#Government Data#Risen#Ipswich#Mobile#Appointments#Error#Greater Manchester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK cases of Indian coronavirus variant rise to 3,424

British cases of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant first found in India have risen to 3,424, up by 2,111 compared to comparable figures last week, Public Health England said on Thursday. It also represents a steep rise compared to figures given on Wednesday, when Health Minister Matt Hancock said there had...
Worldinews.co.uk

How many Covid cases are in my area? Map of coronavirus rate in England amid Indian variant ‘third wave’ fears

England’s Covid-19 restrictions have eased in recent weeks under the lockdown roadmap, with hospitality reopening indoors and limited overseas travel resuming. But while the fourth and final step of the plan is set to come into effect on Monday 21 June, concerns around the rise of the Indian variant of coronavirus have sparked fears that this could be delayed.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Covid hope as Indian variant peak in hotspot may already have passed with cases falling

The rise in Covid-19 Indian variant cases in an England in a key hotspot is slowing down - but there is no room for complacency, a senior doctor has warned. The seven-day rate in Bolton currently stands at 386.7 cases per 100,000, down from 452.8 on May 21, suggesting the recent surge in cases in the town, driven by the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus, may have peaked.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Indian variant may account for 75% of new cases, as new strain from Thailand found in UK

Matt Hancock has revealed more than half – and potentially up to three quarters – of all new coronavirus cases are now of the Indian variant.At a Downing Street press conference the health secretary also denied promising Boris Johnson all hospital patients would be tested for Covid-19 before being discharged into care homes as he faced the media a day after Dominic Cummings made a string of allegations against him.Mr Hancock has denied claims he lied repeatedly to officials and the public throughout the pandemic.Meanwhile, Public Health England has identified a new strain of Covid-19 it designated a “variant under investigation”. The C.36.3 strain was first detected in Thailand, in people who had travelled from Egypt.Super mutant coronavirus variants may emerge, expert warnsMinisters pledge to allow island destination holiday even if rest of country is on ‘amber list’Covid guidance changed for areas hit by Indian variantAustria bans direct UK flightsChildren and young people will need more mental health support post-Covid
Public Healthhalifaxexaminer.ca

12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, June 1

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing. Nova Scotia has announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday, June 1). Of today’s new cases, eight are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — six are close contacts of previously...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

People flouting SOPs should be penalized for jeopardizing public health: Govt

CS calls for ‘zero-tolerance’ policy of Govt towards COVID inappropriate behavior. Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday chaired a meeting to review COVID containment measures including the progress of vaccination drives. Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM), Director SKIMS, Principals...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Meghalaya reports 552 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Shillong: Meghalaya’s COVID-19 tally rose to 37,149 on Thursday as 552 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine new fatalities pushed the death toll to 625, a senior health department official said. Of the nine deaths, four were reported from East Khasi Hills district, two each from West...
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

GLOUCESTERSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL TEMPORARY CLOSURE 401495 HAZELCOTE LANE HORSLEY TO KINGSCOTE (KINGSCOTE PARISH) COTSWOLD DISTRICT

GLOUCESTERSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL TEMPORARY CLOSURE 401495 HAZELCOTE LANE HORSLEY TO KINGSCOTE (KINGSCOTE PARISH) COTSWOLD DISTRICT. Gloucestershire County Council has made an order under the Road Traffic Regulation. Act 1984 (as amended) to temporarily close part of 401495 Hazelcote Lane Horsley to. Kingscote from its junction with Windmill Lane to outside...