22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk

Matt Hancock has revealed more than half – and potentially up to three quarters – of all new coronavirus cases are now of the Indian variant.At a Downing Street press conference the health secretary also denied promising Boris Johnson all hospital patients would be tested for Covid-19 before being discharged into care homes as he faced the media a day after Dominic Cummings made a string of allegations against him.Mr Hancock has denied claims he lied repeatedly to officials and the public throughout the pandemic.Meanwhile, Public Health England has identified a new strain of Covid-19 it designated a "variant under investigation". The C.36.3 strain was first detected in Thailand, in people who had travelled from Egypt.