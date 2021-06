The Shawnee Mission girls JV lacrosse won the championship game against St. Thomas Aquinas 12-9 on May 13, maintaining their undefeated season. After seven consecutive wins, it was playoff time. Their first game was supposed to be against Blue Valley who they’d already beat earlier in the season. According to freshman Lulu Mckee, the team was nervous for the Blue Valley game because they’d only beat by two points in the regular season.