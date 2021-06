Apple will reportedly pay millions of dollars in compensation to a 21-year-old student, after iPhone repair technicians posted explicit photos from her phone on social media.The settlement, which was first brought to light by The Telegraph, states that the student in Oregon took her iPhone to a repair store in California, which was operated by an Apple contractor called Pegatron.Techs working on the student’s device posted “10 photos of her in various stages of undress and a sex video” to Facebook to make it appear as if she uploaded them herself.The photos were then deleted when her friends noticed them.Apple was referred...