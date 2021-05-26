Live4ever Interview: ‘We always look to be uplifting’ – James talk us through new album All The Colours Of You

Pre-order the last few remaining copies of the limited pink/black vinyl variant of We Are The Union's new album 'Ordinary Life.'. "A lot of people will probably hate hearing me say this, but I feel like Self Care is the start of this band," said Reade Wolcott, vocalist/guitarist of the long-running ska band We Are The Union, in reference to their 2018 album. It's the band's fourth overall, but even from a listener's perspective, Reade's statement rings true. The album followed a short hiatus, it was the band's first with Jer Hunter, who's built up a huge platform and played a major role in attracting new listeners to modern ska, and it really felt like a creative rebirth for We Are The Union. It has some of the best, catchiest, and most intricately arranged songs of their career, mixed with the theme of mental health and some of the most emotionally deep lyricism in WATU's catalog. That album's followup, Ordinary Life, out this week on Bad Time Records, is an even greater creative rebirth. It found We Are The Union reinventing their approach to writing and recording, and it tells Reade's coming out story as a trans woman.