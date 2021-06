This is ahead of the US employment results for the month of May. It is also after gains of optimism about the future of the Bank of England tightened the policy to the resistance level of 1.4250 the highest it has been for three years before settling around 1.4150. Sterling remains well positioned against other major currencies amid fresh signals from the government that all Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on June 21 as originally planned. Some analysts have said that even if there is a delay in the final lifting of restrictions, it will be less lasting consequences for the currency.