Lacklustre session leaves equities drifting

Nasdaq continues on its record breaking run. New highs again on Thursday for most indices. Equity markets remain in risk-on, fully bullish mode, and this has only increased as the week has progressed. The Federal Reserve last week set up the rally by having brought forward potential rate rises, and then known-hawk Governor Bullard mentioned that which dare not be named, tapering. Markets though were relieved as investors fretted over the possibility of runaway inflation and a 1970s-style inflationary cycle. The Fed has now dampened those fears, convincing investors that it is not asleep at the inflation wheel. That remains to be seen given the greatest money printing scheme in centuries, but for now, all is well in equity markets. The VIX had briefly spiked above 20 late last week as equities wobbled, but this week's steady gains have seen VIX back to snoozefest levels around 15-16. Similarly, the 10-year yield has not even bothered to move, remaining below 1.5%.