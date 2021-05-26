The Wombats return with new single Method To The Madness

Her first single in two years, and following her self-titled debut album in late 2018, Tommy Genesis has released the single “peppermint.”. “I’m such a visual artist. To me, the music is one thing that I’m so proud of, but it just doesn’t end there,” Genesis said to FLAUNT. “If you don’t take control, not only of that but your image and visually what people are ingesting, you are missing out on half of it. You don’t want it to be half of it, but sometimes it is. For me, especially because I’m such a visual artist, once the music is done, I pivot and I’m like: okay I need to make sure everything else hits. It needs to hit. I care.”