Alzheimer’s Deficits in Neurogenesis and Memory Lessened by Small Molecule
Brains devastated by Alzheimer’s disease (AD) can be “rejuvenated” by restoring the expression of a microRNA molecule, report scientists based at the Leuven Brain Institute and the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (NIN). The molecule, miR-132, is one of the most consistently downregulated microRNAs in AD. According to the scientists, miR-132 loss in AD inhibits the generation of new neurons at the hippocampus, where memories are initially formed. The scientists added, however, that miR-132 supplementation can facilitate the generation of new neurons, and thereby alleviate memory deficits in AD.www.genengnews.com