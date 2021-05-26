newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Alzheimer’s Deficits in Neurogenesis and Memory Lessened by Small Molecule

Genetic Engineering News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrains devastated by Alzheimer’s disease (AD) can be “rejuvenated” by restoring the expression of a microRNA molecule, report scientists based at the Leuven Brain Institute and the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (NIN). The molecule, miR-132, is one of the most consistently downregulated microRNAs in AD. According to the scientists, miR-132 loss in AD inhibits the generation of new neurons at the hippocampus, where memories are initially formed. The scientists added, however, that miR-132 supplementation can facilitate the generation of new neurons, and thereby alleviate memory deficits in AD.

www.genengnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Small Molecule#Brain Cells#Memory Loss#Human Cells#Human Brains#The Netherlands Institute#Adult Neurogenesis#Neural Stem Cells#Cognitive Reserve#Neurodegeneration#Ahn Inhibition#Cell Stem Cell#Homeostasis#Supplementation#Human Patient Material#Ad Patients#Ad Pathology#Adulthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthOrange Leader

ALZHEIMER’S INSIGHTS: June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

If you didn’t know, June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month®. Did you know that Alzheimer’s affects around 400,000 Texans, and almost a million and a half caregivers?. While there is not yet a cure for Alzheimer’s, there are things you can do to promote brain health. Here’s the big...
Fitnessnewtelegraphng.com

Exercise lowers memory loss for alzheimer’s sufferers

The outcome of a new study in the United States (U.S.) is backing the premise that exercise helps slow memory loss in older adults with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s dementia. According to the results published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’, exercise has been shown to be beneficial to Alzheimer’s...
Davis, CAYubaNet

Air Quality Linked to Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s

Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have found a link between traffic-related air pollution and an increased risk for age-related dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. Their study, based on rodent models, corroborates previous epidemiological evidence showing this association. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of age-related dementia and the...
Diseases & Treatmentsmoneyweek.com

How to invest in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is not only one of the top causes of death worldwide – it is also a condition that is “incredibly devastating” for people, says Martin Tolar, chief executive of biotech company Alzheon. It’s not just the victims who end up suffering, as the friends and family of those affected have to watch helpless while their loved ones lose their memories, their personality and the ability to carry out basic tasks. At present, most treatments “only deal with the symptoms of the disease, rather than altering the course”, but the encouraging news is that this is set to change, in as soon as the next five to ten years.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Cohorts for Alzheimer’s disease

This report is an analysis that In the course of recent years, generous advancement has been made in clarifying the normal history of AD in individuals with DS utilizing standard AD biomarkers like amyloid, tau and FDG PET, volumetric MRI just as biofluid markers in CSF and plasma. In reality, a few exploration bunches from around the world have shown that there exist striking likenesses between AD biomarkers in DS and the irregular and autosomal prevailing types of AD.
Mental HealthWilliston Daily Herald

Alzheimer’s virtual presentation/webinar

The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, “Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from the Latest Research.” This free webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 2 from 5-6 p.m. This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Medical School

Getting to the Root of Alzheimer’s

Harvard Medical School researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have discovered how amyloid beta—the neurotoxin believed to be at the root of Alzheimer’s disease—forms in axons and related structures that connect neurons in the brain, where it causes the most damage. Their findings, published in Cell Reports, could serve as a...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Alzheimer’s Disease: Rethinking The Basics

Count to three: “one-one-thousand, two-one-thousand, three-one-thousand”. Three seconds. This is how long it takes for another person to develop dementia somewhere in the world (Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), 2019). Introduction. Image credit: istockphoto.com. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the third largest cause of death and disability for older people globally, behind...
SciencePosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Does air pollution lead to Alzheimer’s?

Have you ever spent the day in a city with such bad air pollution that when you blew your nose the mucus had a black tinge? Have you ever coughed as you breathed in diesel fumes from a passing bus and thought to yourself, “Well, that’s a year gone from my life”?
Diseases & Treatmentseastendbeacon.com

Learning to Thrive with Alzheimer’s on the East End

Pictured Above: Amyloid PET Scan imaging, which detects the plaques that cause Alzheimer’s Disease in the brain, is a crucial diagnostic tool that remains uncovered by insurance companies. There’s a lot of quiet work being done right now in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, which...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

The Impact Of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias on Women

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA), in partnership with the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, recently joined the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley and Greater Pennsylvania Chapters for a virtual event focused on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and their impact on women. Secretary of Aging Robert Torres gave...
HealthPhramalive.com

Annovis Bio Shows Alzheimer’s Reversal in Humans

Preliminary data from Annovis Bio’s Phase II study of ANVS401 shows significant cognitive improvements in Alzheimer’s patients after only one month of treatment. The study involved patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. After 25 days, patients showed a 4.4-point improvement in cognition compared to baseline and a 3.3-point improvement compared to placebo, using the 70-point, 11 item Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale (ADAS-11).
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

'Rejuvenating' the Alzheimer's brain

Source: Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience - KNAW. Alzheimer's disease is the main cause of dementia and current therapeutic strategies cannot prevent, slow down or cure the pathology. The disease is characterized by memory loss, caused by the degeneration and death of neuronal cells in several regions of the brain, including the hippocampus. Researchers have identified a small molecule that can be used to rejuvenate the brain and counteract the memory loss.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Comorbidity burden in Alzheimer’s disease

This study states that People with AD might be more grounded than the overall more seasoned grown-up populace. Clinical preliminaries for AD have been known to select people who are not delegate of everybody, but rather it is indistinct how much comorbidity influences psychological results in clinical preliminaries. We included...
Mental HealthDaily News

Tips for conversing with individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias

It is estimated that nearly 70 percent of older adults with Alzheimer’s or other dementias reside in the community (outside a hospital or clinical setting). About 26 percent of these individuals live alone, but the remainder receives care from family members, unpaid caregivers, and community-based and residential care providers. By age 80, 75 percent of people with Alzheimer’s dementia are admitted to a nursing home.
Diseases & Treatmentsalzheimersnewstoday.com

Newly Diagnosed: Treatment Strategies for Alzheimer's

While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease yet, there are therapeutic approaches that can help to ease symptoms and improve quality of life. Experimental treatments are also being explored that could prove beneficial for patients. Check out the information below to explore more about therapeutic strategies your doctor may recommend and what therapies are in the pipeline for potential future use.
Diseases & TreatmentsNRToday.com

Letter: Alzheimer's impacts millions in the US

Worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. Join the Alzheimer's Association in going purple and raising awareness this June during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. The more people know about Alzheimer's, the more action we inspire. According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and...
Diseases & Treatmentscell.com

Response to questioning the evidence for a Janus-faced nature of adult neurogenesis in Alzheimer's disease

Adult hippocampal neurogenesis (AHN) is impaired in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and AD patients (. ). An obvious assumption, therefore, is that enhancing AHN will ameliorate, while inhibiting AHN will exacerbate, the pathology and memory deficits in AD. Recently, we examined the effects of inhibiting AHN on synaptic and cognitive functions in AD mice by using two AD models with two approaches to inhibit AHN. Our data suggest that inhibiting AHN improved synaptic and cognitive functions in AD mice (