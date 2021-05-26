newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County supervisors set Sept. 14 special recall election for DA Jill Ravitch

By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation
Posted by 
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to formally set a date for the recall election of District Attorney Jill Ravitch. The election will be held Sept. 14, and prospective candidates must file declaration of candidacy forms by 5 p.m. on July 1, according to the county. Recall supporters...

localnewsmatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Voter Registration#Recall Election#County Police#Board Members#Democratic Voters#Oakmont Senior Living#Re Election#Ballots#Voter Precincts#July#Recall Supporters#Family Members#Candidacy Forms#City Buses#Declaration#Taxpayers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Menlo Park, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

Menlo Park releases detailed schedule for re-openings as vaccination rate rises

The city of Menlo Park released a list of types of venues and businesses it will allow to re-open in four phases through December. The city noted in a statement Saturday that the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 is rising. In fact, 78% of residents age 12 and older are vaccinated in San Mateo County, which includes Menlo Park, according to the county health department’s website.
Marin County, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

Marin County confirms first COVID death in a month

Marin County this week confirmed its first coronavirus-related death in a month, which county officials said was evidence that widespread vaccination has succeeded in keeping people alive and out of the hospital. The victim, an unvaccinated resident older than 65 whom the county declined to identify further, was hospitalized last...
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

State and County Decline to Act on Finance Complaint in Ravitch Recall

A complaint on campaign spending for the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will not be acted on. Ravitch raised concerns around the fundraising efforts of local developer Bill Gallaher saying that he has violated a county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at 3,350 dollars. However, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have chosen not to get involved. The state cites a lack of authority for local civil ordinances and the county says that the ordinance calls for investigations to be done through the County DA’s Office. However, county counsel has previously stated to the Press Democrat that Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits.“ So far, Gallaher has contributed nearly $800,000 dollars towards the recall of Ravitch. As of the latest campaign finance reports, Gallaher is the sole contributor to the recall campaign.
Martinez, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

All aboard! Martinez council lays tracks to turn former train depot into museum

The Martinez City Council has given the go-ahead to start the process of making the old train depot into a museum. The city will begin negotiating with the Martinez Historical Society to enter a lease agreement for the property, at 601 Marina Vista Avenue. The city obtained control of the building in 2001 — when the new Amtrak station opened nearby — and has since used it for storage, also allowing Alhambra High School and other local nonprofit groups to use it for the same purpose.