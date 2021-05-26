This Revelation About Matthew Perry And Courteney Cox Is Turning Heads

As HBO Max's six-episode "Friends" reunion draws closer and closer to its May 27 debut, the highly-anticipated television event has fans poring over everything about the much-beloved sitcom that they can get their hands on. In fact, the lead-up to the reunion has become an occasion for fans (and the stars) to revisit the shenanigans of their favorite characters, as well as the lives of the actors who portrayed them. Interestingly, it seems that this has also been the case for genealogists as well.