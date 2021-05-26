newsbreak-logo
Portage County, OH

Portage County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 38% of people fully vaccinated

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 38% of people living in Portage County are fully vaccinated as of May 25, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Kent, OHrecord-courier.com

Kent officials oppose state plan that could close smaller health departments

Kent's administration has made it clear that it is firmly against potential consolidation with Portage County's health department. Language in Ohio's two-year budget would require cities with fewer than 50,000 residents to study whether their health department should merge with the county health department. The change could consolidate as many as 18 of the state's 113 health departments, Kent included.
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

How will local business, government react to the end of masks?

Beginning June 2, statewide health orders requiring social distancing and mask-wearing in public will be lifted in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday evening. Joe Diorio, health commissioner for the Portage County Health District, said he wasn’t completely surprised by the announcement, which has significant implications for how Ohioans conduct themselves in public and how businesses operate.
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Streetsboro Safety Land returns for summer 2021

Streetsboro Safety Land has returned for 2021. According to the Streetsboro Parks and Recreation Department, Safety Land is a five-day educational program for children entering kindergarten. The program teaches children a wide spectrum of safety information including, fire safety, road safety, internet safety, poison safety and more. Special guests will...
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Portage County crime reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive. • An Olmsby Drive man, 21, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence after he allegedly took a relative’s vehicle without permission and then police stopped him in the vehicle by his home at 8:22 p.m. May 8. The man was arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent on Monday and released on a personal bond, with conditions that he not drive and that he have no uninvited contact with the relative or his property.
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Campus News: Portage students earn recognition from colleges and universities

Rishan Muneer of Kent has graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky with a master of science in strategic management. Connor Browne participates in estimating competition. Connor Browne of Ravenna, a STEM First Year Engineering major at Youngstown State University, participated in the 11th Annual Builders Association...
Portage County, OHweeklyvillager.com

Streetsboro

I will be the first to tell you I am not a morning person. But I do like new experiences and learning new things. When the Portage Park District hosted a bird watching event at the new Trail Lake Park I signed up. The best time to go birding is early in the morning so I made sure to have a lot of coffee.
Ohio Statecorrections1.com

Ohio juvenile inmates may be charged as adults after rioting

SHALERSVILLE, Ohio — Four teenage males facing multiple felonies following a riot at the Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center in Shalersville on Friday night are all currently being charged as juveniles, but that could change. "We're taking a look at that," Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said on Monday. "We...
Portage County, OHweeklyvillager.com

The Portage County Literacy Coalition and Aspire Receives Grant from the Kent Rotary Foundation

The Portage County Literacy Coalition received a grant from the Kent Rotary Foundation for the Maplewood Career Center Aspire Program. The amount of the grant is $2,000 dollars. The grant from the Kent Rotary Foundation will be used for adult students in the Aspire Program to work towards their GED/HSE while working on a certification in the area of retail/customer service, Servsafe/restaurant, or OSHA 10/30/manufacturing.
Ravenna, OHrecord-courier.com

NAACP to honor Portage scholars at ceremony in Ravenna

The Portage County branch of the NAACP will hold its 2021 scholarship celebration from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Ravenna High School, 6589 Chestnut St., Ravenna. Brianna Boykin will be the keynote speaker. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place in the school auditorium. Scholarship...
Portage County, OHpclnews.com

COMMON PLEAS COURTof PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO

In the Court of Common Pleas, 203 West Main Street, Ravenna, Portage County, Ohio. The Huntington National Bank, Plaintiff vs. Marla King, et al., Defendants. John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Marla King, whose last known address is 5044 15th Street SW, Canton, OH 44710, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Ronald Scheetz, whose last known Addresses are 2992 Douglas Street, Ravenna, OH 44266 and 4209 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Parma, OH 44134, John Doe and/or Jane Doe, Real Names Unknown, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, Executors and Assigns of Ronald, whose Identities and Address(es) are Unknown, Brent Scheetz And Jenna Scheetz, whose last known address is 867 Bluff Circle, Saint Paul, MN 55118, will take notice that on April 2, 2021, The Huntington National Bank, filed its Complaint against them and others in the Common Pleas Court of Portage County, Ohio, alleging that the defendants, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Marla King, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Ronald Scheetz, John Doe and/or Jane Doe, Real Names Unknown, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, Executors and Assigns of Ronald, Brent Scheetz And Jenna Scheetz, have or claim to have an interest in the real estate described below:
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Record-Courier wins 12 Ohio Associated Press journalism awards

The Record-Courier won 12 awards in Ohio's most competitive journalism contest on Tuesday night, including seven top honors. Reporter Bob Gaetjens was named Best Business Reporter by the Ohio Associated Press Managing Editors for Division III, which includes the state's mid-sized newspapers. Judges commended Gaetjens for his "good stories" and...
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Portage County grand jury indictments

The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:. • Robert Anderson, 45, of 4492 Farmette Dr., Ravenna; cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana and two counts of child endangerment, all third-degree felonies, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, in connection with allegations that he was found to be cultivating marijuana with children in close proximity in March 2020 and was found in possession of at least 35 ounces of suspected marijuana and a smaller amount of THC, as well as equipment allegedly used in the cultivation of marijuana.
Ravenna, OHrecord-courier.com

Ravenna honors Gene Mills, who died in December, with Honorary Way recognition

Gene Mills, whose gift of dictionaries to Portage County children made him well known in the community, became the latest person recognized through Honorary Way in Ravenna. Mills, who died in December, was recognized in an outdoor ceremony at the downtown landmark on the Ravenna courthouse lawn on Thursday. Three generations of his family were on hand to unveil the sign bearing his name.
Portage County, OHcleveland19.com

Portage County juvenile detention center brawl

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s dispatch received a call on May 7 from the Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center reporting a fight that broke out. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a total of seven juveniles were involved. After commands from correction staff, three of the detainees returned to their housing...