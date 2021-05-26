Portage County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 38% of people fully vaccinated

In the Court of Common Pleas, 203 West Main Street, Ravenna, Portage County, Ohio. The Huntington National Bank, Plaintiff vs. Marla King, et al., Defendants. John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Marla King, whose last known address is 5044 15th Street SW, Canton, OH 44710, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Ronald Scheetz, whose last known Addresses are 2992 Douglas Street, Ravenna, OH 44266 and 4209 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Parma, OH 44134, John Doe and/or Jane Doe, Real Names Unknown, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, Executors and Assigns of Ronald, whose Identities and Address(es) are Unknown, Brent Scheetz And Jenna Scheetz, whose last known address is 867 Bluff Circle, Saint Paul, MN 55118, will take notice that on April 2, 2021, The Huntington National Bank, filed its Complaint against them and others in the Common Pleas Court of Portage County, Ohio, alleging that the defendants, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Marla King, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Ronald Scheetz, John Doe and/or Jane Doe, Real Names Unknown, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, Executors and Assigns of Ronald, Brent Scheetz And Jenna Scheetz, have or claim to have an interest in the real estate described below: