Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn enjoyed a twenty-year hitmaking partnership as Brooks & Dunn that, in a new interview, they say never should have worked out the way that it did. Both Brooks and Dunn recently appeared on I Miss…90s Country Radio With Nick Hoffman on Apple Music Country. The duo responsible for country classics including "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and "Neon Moon" can still remember the wariness they experienced when they first came together to write songs at the suggestion of label executive Tim Dubois.