3 Powerful Ways for Businesses to Beat the Pandemic

After more than a year of restaurant shutdowns, dining room closures and other challenges across the industry, operators are excited to be able to once again welcome their customers back in. Restrictions across the country are continuing to ease, and dining room capacities are returning to their pre-pandemic numbers. For operators and customers alike, it’s an invigorating time—after a full year of sticking mainly to off-premise dining, many guests are itching to visit their favorite spots and try new ones, and operators are ready to get back to providing memorable experiences and great food.