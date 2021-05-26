Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

3 Powerful Ways for Businesses to Beat the Pandemic

By Chris Porteous
GreenwichTime
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdaptation is a survival strategy that nature has adopted successfully for the most part. As National Geographic notes, adaptation is derived from the challenges an organism faces in its environment. While a business isn't a living organism, it does show a distinct ability to adapt in trying times. The recent Covid-19 pandemic is one of the most considerable challenges that businesses have faced in decades. The combination of uncertainty in the economy and the fear for workers' and colleagues' safety has created a dynamic that has forced businesses to adapt or fail.

www.greenwichtime.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Tech#Tourism Industry#Innovation#Social Strategy#Online Businesses#Business Strategy#Human Nature#Infection Control#National Geographic#Bundaberg Rum#Taronga Tv#Taronga Zoo#Environment#Things#Actual Human Intervention#Disaster#Customers#Extreme Short Term Gains#Viral Spread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

5 Ways to Harness the Power of Community to Grow Your Business

We are witnessing a global trend towards self-expression and the growth of a community of creators. There are more than 50 million content creators on Instagram, YouTube and other platforms. The social-media explosion of the last several years has also demonstrated the value of peer-to-peer communication. People want to interact, receive support and motivate each other.
Public Healthrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Bringing post-pandemic business back

After more than a year of restaurant shutdowns, dining room closures and other challenges across the industry, operators are excited to be able to once again welcome their customers back in. Restrictions across the country are continuing to ease, and dining room capacities are returning to their pre-pandemic numbers. For operators and customers alike, it’s an invigorating time—after a full year of sticking mainly to off-premise dining, many guests are itching to visit their favorite spots and try new ones, and operators are ready to get back to providing memorable experiences and great food.
BusinessPosted by
HackerNoon

3 Brands that Beat the Odds and Thrived During the Pandemic

At the beginning of 2020, businesses globally were faced with a choice: innovate and adapt or sink under pressure. Some of them excelled, while others fumbled. Those who chose to think positively, remain flexible and be proactive saw opportunities and went after them. They took challenges and created opportunities for their business, which made them stand out among the rest.
Restaurantskunr.org

Business Beat: Bars, Restaurants Hungry For Pre-Pandemic Revenues

Hear the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. Life for diners will start to feel somewhat normal again, with restaurants now allowed to operate at 100% capacity in Nevada. And that couldn’t come sooner for the industry, which has had it especially hard.
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Owatonna businesses recovering from the pandemic

It was a cool spring day when business owners heard the news. The governor was closing businesses, small retailers, salons, fitness centers, and restaurants to slow COVID-19. The immediate impact was devastating, especially for small businesses. At Fame Awards in Owatonna, revenues went from brisk to bust. Athletic competitions were...
Small BusinessNewsday

Here are 5 ways consumers can help small businesses recover from the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, communities around the U.S. rallied to help small businesses by launching "shop local" initiatives, purchasing gift cards and starting fundraising campaigns. Now that states have begun to roll back social distancing restrictions and vaccination rates continue to climb, small businesses still need continued support. "When...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Pandemic helped first-time homebuyers in some ways

Despite all the headlines about how millennial first-time homebuyers are at a severe disadvantage in the current housing market, the pandemic has boosted the fortunes of some. A recent Redfin study on the housing market found that 31% of millennial first-time homebuyers looking to buy a home in the next 12 months were able to save extra money towards a down payment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Industrycips.org

Three ways the pandemic changed procurement

Since perhaps the Second World War, no event has been as disruptive to global supply networks as Covid-19. Over one year after the initial wave of the pandemic, leaders in the procurement field are still engaged in an extended campaign to overcome the challenges their own businesses and those within and around their supply base are facing.
Economysflcn.com

Easy But Powerful Ways To Promote Your Brand

The More You Promote Your Brand, The More People Will Buy From You. This is a well-known fact. Every company strives to reach out to as many prospective customers as possible. With the competition being so high, not all businesses manage to achieve this goal. Below are some easy yet powerful ways to make your brand known.
Health Servicesroselawgroupreporter.com

How pandemic is changing the way new hospitals are designed

It’s been more than a year since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and the first related deaths were reported in the U.S. During the height of the pandemic, hospital systems were stressed as available beds ran dangerously low in cities across the country and health care workers grappled with treating patients and finding a way to control transmission of the highly contagious virus.
Energy Industryclimatecrocks.com

Firming Power on the Way to a Clean Grid

A lot of the confusion ginned up about the transition to a clean grid seems to be from the assumption that we flip a switch, turn off all the fossil plants, and instantly turn on a full wind and solar portfolio. That’s obviously not how it’s going to play out...
Economybusinessnewswales.com

People Power Can Help Welsh Businesses Prosper

Employee engagement and staff empowerment could help Welsh businesses to battle the perceived underdog tag when competing with UK businesses, helping to position Wales as a business-leading nation. This is the view of Chairman Colin Tucker and CEO Grant Santos of Caerphilly-based Educ8 Group, who gained national media attention recently,...
Boston, MABoston Globe

The pandemic taught us a better way to do public business

In the famous Norman Rockwell painting “Freedom of Speech,” a plainly dressed workingman rises to speak his mind at a New England public meeting; his opinion, Rockwell implies, means just as much as that of the suited businessman next to him. In a single image, the painting embodies the principle that’s supposed to undergird public meetings: In New England’s civic mythology, public meetings are allegedly the building blocks of participatory democracy, where locals hash out zoning, schools, and taxes, with all residents on equal footing.
Temecula, CAarcamax.com

How Temecula Businesses Outwitted the Pandemic

It's an early Sunday morning in Temecula, California. The sun is high enough now to burn away the low-hanging mist that slides in from the ocean to reveal a Tuscanlike landscape of softly rolling hills, castlelike wineries and expansive ranches famous for breeding and training championship quarter- and cutting horses.
New York City, NYDerrick

Jails emptied in the pandemic. Should they stay that way?

It wasn’t long after Matthew Reed shoplifted a $63 set of sheets from a Target in upstate New York that the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill. Instead of serving a jail sentence, he stayed at home, his case deferred more than a year, as courts closed and jails nationwide dramatically reduced their populations to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Technologytheiotintegrator.com

Powering the business behind the Internet of Things

IoT in the New Not-so-normal Workplace For CTO and rancher Rob Rastovich, technology and the great outdoors are a perfect match. The ThingLogix CTO works with companies to build connected products and AI-driven IoT applications, and he merges his IoT know-how with cattle and irrigation management on his ranch. Is his no-code IoT platform the starting point integrators need?