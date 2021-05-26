Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena, MI

Yoder sighs with ACC

By Amy Hensel
oscodaherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIO —Shelby Yoder signed with Alpena Community College to play softball Friday, May 21. Shelby Yoder is a dynamic softball player. She regularly plays at short stop and pitcher and is an effective outfielder. Throughout her softball career she has continued to improve and has become one of our best hitters. Shelby is a leader both on and off the softball […]

www.oscodaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
City
Mio, MI
Alpena, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Acc#Alpena Community College#Pitcher#Yoder Sighs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Ladyjacks 2021 softball season comes to an end

DEARBORN, Mich. — All things must come to an end. That was the case for the Alpena Community College softball team on Friday. The Ladyjacks played two close ball games, but not enough to advance to the district finals. In game one, the Ladyjacks couldn’t get the bats alive. The...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football welcomes 14 new additions to campus

Monday was another big day in the makeover of Michigan State’s football roster. Fourteen new faces officially began the summer semester, with 11 newcomers on campus from the NCAA transfer portal as well as three freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. A team spokesman confirmed the arrival of 14 players,...
Dearborn, MIAlpena News

ACC softball edged in playoff twinbill

DEARBORN–The Alpena Community College softball team saw its season end on Friday with 2-0 and 2-1 (10 innings) losses to Henry Ford in district playoff action. The Lumberjacks finished the season with a 17-20 record, but garnered a 17-9 record over the last two months of the season, including a nine-game winning streak to end the regular season.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

The enchantment of girls softball

Between COVID-19 and the cold, wet weather, many scheduled games were canceled, but there was an enchantment in those they played. It’s an attraction I wish to describe. Fascinated, I’ve spent hours seated on bleachers, watching local girls softball teams play, experiencing what I can see and feel but have been unable to explain.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

PREP ROUNDUP: Alpena girls track team wins Falcon Invite

WEST BRANCH–The Alpena girls track team took top honors in the large school division at Friday’s Falcon Invite while Alpena’s boys team was runner-up. Chloe Lawrence in the 100 dash (5th, 14.72), pole vault (3rd, 6-0); Keslee Jex in the 100 dash (7th, 15.01), 200 dash (7th, 31.81); Tiffany Foster in the 400 dash (1st, 1:15.01), 300 hurdles (6th, 57.64), and long jump (12-3 3/4); Abigail Obryan in the 400 dash (2nd, 1:15.97), high jump (2nd, 4-0); Hannah Tracey in the 800 run (4th, 2:55.86), 3,200 run (3rd, 14:09.27); Cailyn Burrone in the 800 run (6th, 2:58.44), 3,200 run (4th, 14:27.39); Madi Szymanski in the 1,600 run (1st, 5:09.21), 3,200 run (1st, 11:32.47); Grace Mitchell in the 1,600 run (2nd, 6:02.99), 3,200 run (2nd, 13:53.60); Samantha Zolnierek in the 1,600 run (5th, 6:33.79); Tiffany Tessmer in the 100 hurdles (6th, 19.89) and long jump (5th, 12-2 1/2); Maddie Linton in the 300 hurdles (4th, 56.44), high jump (1st, 4-3); the 400 relay team of Tessmer, Jex, Lawrence and Linton (4th, 59.18); the 800 relay of Foster, Jex, Burrone and Tracey (3rd, 2:05.87); the 3,200 relay of Zolnierek, Szymanski, Mitchell and Burrone (1st, 11:15.76); Brittany Mischloney in the shot put (3rd, 28-11 1/2) and discus (3rd, 80-3).
Alpena, MIAlpena News

2021 All-Alpena News Boys Basketball team

∫ Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Best Division 3. ∫ Averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game. ∫ Finished his career with more than 1,700 points. ∫ Four-time All-Alpena News pick. Nick Freel. Rogers City. ∫ North Star League first team. ∫ Detroit Free Press...
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Will Michigan State football finally have 1,000-yard receiver in 2021?

It’s been a while since Michigan State football had a 1,000-yard receiver. No receiver really approached that number last season because of the pandemic-shortened schedule and Cody White came close in 2019 with 922 yards. Even the great Felton Davis III didn’t reach that mark and his final season was cut short with an injury so he didn’t get a fair shot after a breakout year in 2017.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

ACC softball gears up for postseason play

ALPENA, Mich. — The Alpena Community College Ladyjacks softball team will make their postseason debut for the first time since 2010. This Friday, the Ladyjacks will be in Dearborn to battle Henry Ford College in a best of three series. “We’re very excited and energetic,” said Mollie Girard. “I’m looking...
Gaylord, MIPetoskey News-Review

Jones powers Gaylord softball to another BNC sweep

ALPENA — After loading up on non-conference games early in the season, the Gaylord softball team is making a run through the Big North Conference. And, as one would expect from the Blue Devils this season, it’s going quite well. On Thursday, Gaylord headed to Alpena to meet the Wildcats...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Wildcats finish runner-up at home track meet

ALPENA– The Alpena High School track teams finished runner up at a home meet on Wednesday with Cadillac and Ogemaw Heights. Cadillac won the boys meet (89), followed by Alpena (40) and Ogemaw (37); Cadillac won the girls meet with 80.5 points, followed by Alpena (78) and Ogemaw (15.5) Top...
Dearborn, MIhfcc.edu

HFC softball team wins MCCAA championship, hosts district semifinals

The HFC Softball Team clinched the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) Conference Title on May 11, taking first place. The Hawks, under the command of Coach Steve Brown since 2018, are going into the postseason as the No. 1 seed. They will host the district semi-final games against Alpena Community College on Friday, May 14, at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac girls, boys track get wins at Alpena tri

ALPENA — Both the Cadillac girls and boys track teams earned wins Wednesday in a tri-meet against Alpena and Ogemaw Heights. The girls won with a team score of 89 followed by host Alpena (40) and Ogemaw Heights (37), while the boys won with a team score of 80.5 followed by Alpena (78) and Ogemaw Heights (15.5).
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Alpena’s search for BNC win No. 1 continues

ALPENA, Mich. — The search for a conference (Big North Conference) win continues for the Alpena Wildcats girls soccer team. The Wildcats drop another conference match Tuesday night, losing 7-1 to Petoskey at Wildcat Stadium. The Northmen got off to a hot start in the first half, scoring three goals...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Alpena track teams take second overall in tri-meet

ALPENA, Mich. — The Alpena Wildcats track and field teams hosted a meet on Wednesday at the Thunder Bay Jr. High School. Both teams squared off with Cadillac and Ogemaw Heights in a tri-meet. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams placed second overall in the meet. Below are the team results and a link to the full results of Wednesday’s track and field meet.