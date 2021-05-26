Cancel
Marion County, FL

Man jailed after allegedly tossing drugs out vehicle window during traffic stop

By Larry D. Croom
villages-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Summerfield man was jailed on drug charges this past Friday night after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for having no tail lights. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle near U.S. Hwy. 441 and Sunset Harbor Road. While attempting to identify the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy observed a plastic bag with methamphetamine and marijuana on the ground outside a passenger-side window, a sheriff’s office report states.

www.villages-news.com
