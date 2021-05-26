Man jailed after allegedly tossing drugs out vehicle window during traffic stop
A Summerfield man was jailed on drug charges this past Friday night after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for having no tail lights. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle near U.S. Hwy. 441 and Sunset Harbor Road. While attempting to identify the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy observed a plastic bag with methamphetamine and marijuana on the ground outside a passenger-side window, a sheriff’s office report states.www.villages-news.com