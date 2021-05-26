Manoah Set to Make MLB Debut vs Yankees

Earlier this week, former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah got the call up to the big leagues after just three starts with Triple-A Buffalo.

Manoah is Toronto's top pitching prospect and has dominated in the minors so far this season posting a 3-0 record with an ERA of 0.50 and a staggering strikeout to walk ratio of 27:3.

The Blue Jays will give Manoah the start on the mound Wednesday night on the road against the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST and will only be televised in local markets and those who have the MLB TV package. If you are unable to stream the game, be sure to follow us on Twitter for live updates @WVUonSI.

