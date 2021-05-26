Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KhaDarel Hodge Signs Restricted Tender

By Pete Smith
Posted by 
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fmqqu_0aCIX5Rk00

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has signed his restricted tender, which is worth $2.133 million as first reported by Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report. Hodge was the last of the restricted free agents the Browns had tendered to sign his deal over a month after defensive end Porter Gustin and tight end Stephen Carlson.

Hodge ended up playing a significantly larger role than maybe was expected in 2020, operating as the team's third receiver at least initially. Offering more size and especially speed than other options, Hodge allowed the Browns to stretch the field and improved the overall spacing on offense. He's also a productive blocker.

Hodge caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 180 yards in 2020. 11 of those receptions were for first downs and he had a 42 yard reception. Despite what is not a massive amount of production, it felt like Hodge was doing more when he was in the lineup. Part of that was because many of the receptions he had were pretty important.

The issue for Hodge was that he only played in nine games last season due to a pair of injuries to his hamstring. It caused him to miss a significant amount of time throughout the season and for as little as he seemed to do in terms of raw statistics, it was noticeable when he wasn't there.

Particularly after Odell Beckham suffered the torn ACL that ended his season, Hodge's ability to create space was pretty valuable, which helps to explain why the Browns added arguably the fastest player in the entire 2021 draft class in Anthony Schwartz.

Hodge could continue to develop at receiver for the Browns, but with the talent they have, he may not see the field as much at receiver. However, he could return to a larger role on special teams, which was the reason he was acquired by former general manager John Dorsey in the first place. Hodge's role on special teams was reduced last year because the Browns offense needed him.

Still, even if Hodge ends up being wide receiver five or six on the Browns, that's a fantastic depth option for them.

BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
74
Followers
152
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#Defensive End#Acl#Receiver#Field#Special Teams#Production#Raw Statistics#Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Stock Report: How the Steelers 2021 matchups changed based on the schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 opponents were known for years all except three matchups. Once the season ended in 2020, the Steelers had their 16 home and away matchup’s determined. After the NFL announced the 17th game and the criteria, the Steelers also knew that they would be hosting the Seattle Seahawks season.
NFLUSA Today

Look: Top photos from Browns rookie minicamp

The Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday. Players took to the sun-soaked practice fields at the team’s training facility in Berea for the first time in the 2021 offseason. For most players in attendance, it was their first time ever donning the brown and orange uniforms. The minicamp...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Claim Kicker Chase McLaughlin Off Jets Waivers

Monday, the Cleveland Browns were awarded kicker Chase McLaughin off of waivers from the New York Jets. To this point, the team has not yet announced a corresponding move to drop their roster back to 90. At the moment, the Browns have three kickers. Along with McLaughlin, the Browns also...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Sign Three of Their 2021 Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns have signed three of their eight free agents to contracts. Fifth round picks Tony Fields II, linebacker from West Virginia and Richard LeCounte III, safety from Georgia as well as sixth round pick Demetric Felton, running back from UCLA have agreed to their deals. The remaining free...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns’ have 18 players at rookie minicamp, including 3 tryouts

We’re getting back to a bit of normality, but times have still changed in the NFL, including this year’s rookie minicamp for the Cleveland Browns. Rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday and featured a total of 18 players. Last year, due to the pandemic, there was no rookie minicamp. To...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Options To Address Cornerback Depth

Cleveland addressed a major need in the 2021 NFL Draft by landing a talented cornerback in the first round, Greg Newsome ll. The addition of Newsome provides the team with another cornerback who will battle for the spot to play opposite of Denzel Ward. Greedy Williams coming back from injury...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 8: 2021 Browns Draft Review

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith review the Cleveland Browns six draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete discuss their thoughts on each pick and their ability to contribute. Also, reviewing trades and undrafted signings made by Andrew Berry. Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite...
NFLHastings Tribune

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLchatsports.com

Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/17/21)

“Fresh Look: Browns Coach Stefanski Sheds Mask At Practice” (AP) - “Not only did Stefanski feel liberated without his mask, it was also refreshing to have on-field practice after the virtual 2020 offseason.”. “5 takeaways from Day 1 of Browns rookie minicamp” (Browns.com) - “Kevin Stefanski was able to deem...
NFLYardbarker

PFF Names Rashard Higgins As Browns’ Most Underrated Player

Recently, Pro Football Focus released a list of all 32 teams most underrated players heading into the 2021 campaign. While some might be obvious, it could be tough to predict the Cleveland Browns‘ most underrated player. They have a handful of possible candidates, but PFF decided to go with wide...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Pro Football Network

Cleveland Browns: 5 reasons why they should not trade for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns are the trendy pick as the sleeper team in 2019. After achieving a 7-8-1 record last season and finding their franchise... Dennis SosicFebruary 28, 2019. The Cleveland Browns had an amazing season in 2018,...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

James Hudson III, One of Browns Fourth Round Picks, Signs Rookie Deal

The Cleveland Browns have inked half their draft class with the signing of James Hudson, the offensive tackle out of Cincinnati on Tuesday. Hudson began his career at Michigan initially as a defensive tackle before switching to the other side of the ball. He made the decision to transfer to the Bearcats, where he only started 13 games as a result of sitting out a year while transferring.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Richard LeCounte III, S Georgia

With the 169th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Richard LeCounte III, safety from Georgia. LeCounte is a three-year starter that came into the 2020 season with high hopes and played well in the first five games. Unfortunately, on Halloween night, LeCounte was driving a dirt bike without headlights and a car turning left onto the street couldn't see him and turned in front of him leading to a collision, which sent LeCounte and his bike to the other side of the street where a car coming from the other direction hit them a second time.
NFLYardbarker

Browns Have Schedule Oddity The NFL Hasn’t Seen In 30 Years

The Cleveland Browns 2021 schedule has been analyzed and dissected by many. One unexpected piece of the scheduling involves the peculiar timing of the Browns and Ravens games. To begin with, the Browns do not see the Ravens in 2021 until Week 12 (compared with Week 1 in 2020). Add...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns 2021 NFL Schedule Release: AFC North Breakdown

With the release of the 2021 NFL schedule, let’s look and see how the AFC North will fare, including the Cleveland Browns. As the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the start of the 2021 NFL season, they now know in what order, and what time they will play all their opponents as the NFL released schedules on Wednesday night.
NFLChronicle-Telegram

Jim Ingraham: When the NFL talks, for some reason people listen

One of my favorite things about the NFL is how important it thinks it is. I’m reminded of this fact every year about this time when the league actually makes an announcement to announce when the league will announce the schedule for the coming season. For me, that’s about two...
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns David Njoku makes cameo at UFC 262

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns participates in warmups prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku spotted...