Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. On Monday, the UK recorded zero COVID-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, although numbers could have been affected by reporting over a bank holiday. However, rising new virus variant cases, and a vaccination programme still to be completed, have raised concerns about plans to remove lockdown restrictions in England from 21 June. The head of the British Medical Association, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said: ʺA premature ending of all legal restrictions which then resulted in a surge of infections would undermine our health service’s efforts to tackle the biggest level of backlog of care it has ever faced.ʺ More than three-quarters of UK adults have now had a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and around half a second dose.