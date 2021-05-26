Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – An eight-week decline in Spain’s coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday, pointing to younger people who are less likely to be vaccinated as the cause. “The stagnation of the decline we have been seeing is heavily influenced by...

whbl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infections#Population Health#Stagnation#Vaccine Doses#Reuters#Population Groups#Spanish#Health Ministry Data#France#Mid August#Age Groups#Health Minister#Madrid#June#Reporting#Regional Health Chiefs#Younger People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthjack1065.com

Indonesia finds new COVID-19 cluster after cargo ship infections

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported a new cluster of 42 coronavirus infections among medical workers who treated 13 Filipino ship crew who were sick with COVID-19, and is tracing dozens of others, a government official said on Sunday. About 140 other medical workers came into close contact with the crew...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Potential rise in England infections and Spain to welcome UK tourists

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There are early signs of a "potential increase" in Covid infections in England after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics has said. But it added that rates remained low. The ONS said the trends were roughly stable in Wales and Northern Ireland and decreasing in Scotland. Health officials are also investigating a new Covid-19 variant which has caused 49 cases of infection, mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber region.
Public Healthptcnews.tv

Coronavirus: Delhi COVID-19 cases continue to decline

As the second wave of coronavirus has started to decline in the national capital, Delhi on Thursday continued to record a decline in new cases of COVID-19. Delhi reported 3231 new coronavirus cases, 7831 COVID-19 recoveries, and 233 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Colombia eases lockdown measures despite 3rd virus peak

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia moved Thursday to reactivate its economy by easing several lockdown measures even though it is still fighting a third peak in the pandemic, which has been aggravated by a month of crowded antigovernment street protests. The Health Ministry said that Colombia will no longer require a...
Public Healthnprillinois.org

Singapore Faces Surge In COVID-19 Infections

The island nation of Singapore was an early victor in the fight with COVID-19. Now, like many countries in Asia, it’s fighting a surge in infections traced to South Asia. NPR’s Michael Sullivan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Malaysia sees another record in COVID-19 infections, deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia reported a new daily record in coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, as the country deals with spike in the number and severity of new cases. It announced 59 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record toll for the third day this week, while its 6,806...
Public Healthsapeople.com

South Africa Covid Update: 3 755 New COVID-19 Infections

South Africa has recorded 3 755 new COVID-19 infections, as President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown adjusted level two, with effect from Monday. This means South Africa now has 1 662 825 cases of Coronavirus since the first person tested positive in March last year. Meanwhile, 24 more...
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

Spanish Hoteliers Upbeat As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Hotels across Spain are reopening as the vital summer season gets underway, fueled by an easing of domestic and international travel restrictions and increasing vaccination levels. Hotel brands active in Spain are moving ahead with new openings at the same time there is growing investor interest in the sector.
Public Healthkelo.com

Congo faces third wave of coronavirus, says health minister

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with its epicentre in the capital, Kinshasa, one of Africa’s most-populous cities, Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said on Thursday. Like many other African countries, Congo has officially reported relatively few cases and deaths, but health...
Public Healthkdal610.com

Brazil registers almost 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(Reuters) – Brazil registered 2,507 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 95,601 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered 467,706 total coronavirus deaths and 16,720,081 total confirmed cases. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)
Public HealthMedscape News

Removing Lockdown Restrictions, Test Centre Billing Fraud, Vaccinating Healthcare Workers: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. On Monday, the UK recorded zero COVID-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, although numbers could have been affected by reporting over a bank holiday. However, rising new virus variant cases, and a vaccination programme still to be completed, have raised concerns about plans to remove lockdown restrictions in England from 21 June. The head of the British Medical Association, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said: ʺA premature ending of all legal restrictions which then resulted in a surge of infections would undermine our health service’s efforts to tackle the biggest level of backlog of care it has ever faced.ʺ More than three-quarters of UK adults have now had a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and around half a second dose.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Prior COVID-19 Infection Reduces Infection Risk for 10 Months - Study

LONDON (Reuters) - Previous COVID-19 infection substantially reduces the risk of a new infection for up to 10 months afterwards, according to a study of care home residents and staff by University College London (UCL) scientists. The study, published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanhl/article/PIIS2666-7568(21)00093-3/fulltext on Thursday, found that care...
Public HealthKEYC

COVID-19 cases, deaths on the decline as vaccinations increase

Dr. Fauci says he's cautiously optimistic the U.S. will be able to vaccinate children under 12 by Thanksgiving. Fauci says we hope to have enough information by the end of the year to vaccinate children of any age. National. How to help kids adapt to COVID guideline changes. Updated: 5...
Public Healthwibqam.com

Brazil registers 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

(Reuters) – Brazil registered 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 83,391 new cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered 469,388 total coronavirus deaths and 16,803,472 total confirmed cases. Daily deaths have decreased significantly from the peak of Brazil’s second wave...
Calexico, CAYuma Daily Sun

COVID-19 infection rate continues to be of concern in Mexicali

MEXICALI, Baja Calif. – The incidence of COVID-19 here continues to be of concern to health officials, with the city’s infection rate exceeding that of the rest of the state. The city across from Calexico, Calif., continues to record more than 100 new coronavirus cases per week, according to authorities,...