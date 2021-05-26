newsbreak-logo
NFL

Podcast: Joe Burrow is Back, Plus Other Observations From Bengals OTAs

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Joe Burrow's return to the field, his performance on day one of Bengals' OTAs and so much more.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

