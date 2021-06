Two Months Before Olympics, State Dept Says Don’t Travel To Japan Due To COVID. (Washington, DC) — The upcoming Olympic Games in Japan may be in trouble. The State Department has issued a level four Do Not Travel advisory for Japan. The warning says “Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19.” It notes “there are restrictions in place” that affect American citizens getting into Japan. Tokyo is set to host the Olympics starting in July. The Games were moved to this year due to the pandemic preventing them from happening last year.