Barto Landing Reopened Following Cleanup From Oil Dump

UNDATED – On the week, the national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96 and local gas prices spiked even further. According to the American Automobile Association, If the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014. In LaSalle and Bureau County prices jumped around 15 cents, now averaging $3.14 cents per gallon. Putnam County remains cheapest at $3.10 cents per gallon, an over ten-cent increase from $2.98. AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced they were the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. At this time, some lateral lines have reopened, but there is no word of when the mainline, including the gasoline line, will be operational.