Spring Valley, IL

Barto Landing Reopened Following Cleanup From Oil Dump

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarto Landing in Spring Valley is now once again open for recreational boat traffic. According to information from Bureau County Emergency Management, on Saturday, May 22nd, Barto Landing was closed after an unknown subject released motor oil at Barto Landing which subsequently traveled into the channel of the Illinois River. Spring Valley Fire Department, Bureau County EMA, Illinois State Police, Illinois DNR, Illinois EPA, Mabas 25 and 39 Hazardous Materials Teams, the U.S Coast Guard and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, each worked together on the clean up effort.

