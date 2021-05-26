Tai living up to enforcement promises

For delivery and service fleets, upfitting is part and parcel of the spec’ing process. It’s also one of the most complex aspects of acquiring a vehicle. Because of this, mistakes can be made, resulting in a cargo van or truck that is not optimized to do the work the fleet and its company needs. As a result there could be a need for a costly correction or, worse, technicians will have to use a vehicle that doesn’t fit their work needs until it can be cycled out of the fleet. In either scenario, the fleet operation will experience less productivity.