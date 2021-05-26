Tai living up to enforcement promises

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the capital stock of Trumpet Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (more commonly known as "Trombetta"), for $108 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. Trombetta is a worldwide leader in providing power switching and power management products to OE customers in various markets. Trombetta generates approximately $60 million in annual revenue, and has manufacturing facilities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, and Tijuana, Mexico, as well as a majority ownership in a joint venture in Wuxi, China.