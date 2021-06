Back in February this year, when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had announced new regulations for social media and over-the-top (OTT) media platforms in the country, the entire industry was shook. Many had said that these new rules would not only affect privacy of their users, but also hinder free speech. However, the government did not back down, and maintained its position on the May 26 deadline, something that companies like Facebook did not respond to for a long time.