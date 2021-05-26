newsbreak-logo
James Bond Movies Will Continue to be Made for a “Worldwide Theatrical Audience” in Wake of MGM/Amazon Deal

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Amazon closed a deal to buy MGM. That deal includes a backlog of James Bond films, which might make some folks immediately assume that any new Bond movie will be dropping directly onto Amazon Prime Video instead of heading to theaters. But it looks like that’s not the case. Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have both committed to keeping 007 a theatrical experience. Of course, it’s also worth noting that the rights to Bond aren’t as simple as you might think.

