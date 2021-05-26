newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Colombia orders WhatsApp to comply with data protection rules

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4rU2_0aCIWZUQ00

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s top consumer protection watchdog on Wednesday ordered messaging application WhatsApp to take measures to protect users’ personal data, saying it was violating more than half of the regulations governing such information.

The Superintendency of Commerce and Industry said WhatsApp, owned by social network giant Facebook Inc, needed to comply with rules meant to ensure users can know, update and correct information about them held in databases and by companies.

The app is also not meeting 75% of data protection rules in a 2012 law, the regulator said in a statement.

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WhatsApp collects data via cookies on at least 39 million active users per month in the Andean country with a population of about 50 million, the regulator said.

WhatsApp should “create a treatment of information policy (PTI) which complies with all the requirements demanded by Colombian regulation,” the regulator said. “The PTI should be known to the owners of data who are domiciled or resident in Colombian territory.”

The app should also register its database with the regulator, it added.

Non-compliance with the order could result in investigations and fines of up to 2,000 minimum-wage salaries, equivalent to about $486,000, or the eventual suspension of WhatsApp activities in Colombia.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Personal Data#Regulations#Social Protection#Bogota#Social Network#Facebook Inc#Andean#Pti#Data Protection Rules#Application Whatsapp#Whatsapp Activities#Colombian Regulation#Information Policy#Non Compliance#Active Users#Databases#Colombian Territory#Cookies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Lawbloomberglaw.com

The Long Path to Protecting Consumer Data: FTC Rules Explained

The Federal Trade Commission follows a longer, more complex rulemaking process than other federal agencies, constraining its ability to hold tech companies responsible for securing and protecting consumer data. But with more breaches exposing consumer data, and no federal privacy law, some commissioners are showing a willingness to use this...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Daily Herald

WhatsApp won't apply new data-sharing rules in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey -- WhatsApp has informed Turkey that its controversial new data-sharing rules will not come into effect in the country, the Turkish competition watchdog said Friday. The messaging application announced in January that it was updating its terms of service and privacy rules, forcing users to agree to sharing...
Cell PhonesZDNet

WhatsApp delays enforcement of new privacy rules in Brazil

The full enforcement of WhatsApp's new privacy policy has been delayed in Brazil as local authorities investigate the data privacy implications to users of the app's new rules. The decision follows a series of discussions between the owner of the messaging app Facebook and Brazil's National Data Protection Authority (ANPD),...
Politicspogowasright.org

Ecuador Approves Data Protection Law

On May 10, 2021, the Ecuadorian National Assembly unanimously approved the Organic Law on Data Protection (the “Data Protection Law”), which President Moreno is expected to sign. The Data Protection Law is based on the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the “GDPR”) and requires data controllers to implement safeguards to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Turkey says WhatsApp will drop data collection update after probe

ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Competition Board said on Friday it had been informed by WhatsApp that it would not implement a messaging app update in Turkey allowing it and owner Facebook Inc to collect certain user data, after the board launched an investigation. In January, WhatsApp updated its...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

7 Innovative Ideas That Protect Data Privacy

Due to the rise in data breach incidents in the last few years, businesses have grown increased privacy concerns over securing customer data. With advancement in technology, there is a bigger need to protect information. Thus, individuals and businesses now look for newer methods of securing their data. From shielding...
Cell Phoneshurriyetdailynews.com

WhatsApp, Turkey make contradictory statements on data privacy update

WhatsApp has informed Turkey that its controversial new data-sharing rules will not come into effect in the country, the Turkish competition watchdog said on May 21. The Competition Authority said it had been informed by WhatsApp that it would not implement a messaging app update in Turkey allowing it and owner Facebook Inc to collect certain user data.
Cell Phonesprotocol.com

WhatsApp sues India over unmasking rules, report says

Facebook's WhatsApp has sued the Indian government, saying new requirements to identify certain users accused of crimes violates the country's constitutional privacy guarantees, according to a Reuters report. The chat service, which is highly popular in India, said that the requirement to unveil the "first originator of information" would require...
Internetcampuslately.com

WhatsApp can exclude those who do not share their data with it

We previously reported that a relatively big scandal broke out earlier this year on the Internet around a very widely used communication platform called WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns the service, announced that all users will be required to accept the new planned terms, which are based on WhatsApp that will share more data about its users with Facebook.
Data PrivacyCIO

Data Protection Officer (DPO): Advocating and facilitating a culture of data protection compliance

This whitepaper discusses the privacy and data protection compliance challenges faced by organizations, especially through the lens of the GDPR and explores possible solutions to help them meet that compliance challenge, including appointing an external or outsourced Data Protection Officer (DPO) or Privacy Officer. Furthermore, with the increased physical and social constraints in today’s society leading to organizations learning to cope with progressively more remote working environments, the DPO is a critical governance role that is designed for remote working environments. DPO services can be quickly mobilized and scaled with businesses as they grow and innovate.
Internetwebeenow.com

Europe insists: Facebook cannot share data with WhatsApp

A month ago we collected that Germany was going to investigate the changes in the conditions of WhatsApp. In particular, the Hamburg data protection authority, the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and the Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI), announced that he was opening a emergency procedure to avoid the new policy. Now, it has already been pronounced.
TechnologyTorrentFreak

Court Orders WhatsApp to Suspend Users Sharing Pirated Movie

The High Court in Delhi has handed down an interesting order aimed at preventing piracy of the new action movie 'Radhe'. Following an application from Zee Entertainment and parallel criminal referrals, a judge has ordered WhatsApp to suspend allegedly infringing user accounts and take similar action against all other accounts subsequently reported for piracy.
HealthComputerworld

Cybersecurity Threats Shine Spotlight on Medical Data Protection

In December 2020, a large cosmetic surgery chain in the UK fell victim to a ransomware attack as close to 1 TB of patient photo data was stolen. While patients were naturally concerned about their private records being exposed in the public domain, the hospital chain had to consider the economic impact and irreparable reputational loss from such an attack. If you thought that the financial and internet sectors were the most susceptible to data security breaches, think again. According to The Tenable Research 2020 Threat Landscape Retrospective Report, of the 22 billion records of personal information exposed last year, the largest share belonged to the healthcare industry.
Businessupdatenews360.com

Google, FB say they will aim to comply with India’s new digital rules

Amid speculations that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter will be banned in India for their non-compliance to the new guidelines, the companies have said that they were working on implementing the new rules. Google and Facebook said they are working on complying with the new rules, deadline of...
Internetnintendo-power.com

What if I never accept the new WhatsApp rules?

It seems endless back and forth: First, the new WhatsApp usage rules came into effect in February. These allow WhatsApp, the parent company of WhatsApp, to access some WhatsApp data and link it to Facebook data: this includes, for example, a profile picture, phone number and contact details. Back and...
Technologytechbeacon.com

Why data privacy demands a legit data protection strategy

Most organizations understand that they need to protect their data for their own operations, but the proliferation of data protection laws such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act are forcing data keepers to think about the privacy of the those whose data they're holding. That's why organizations—even those without much of a concern about bad actors—need to formulate a legitimate data protection strategy that protects privacy.
Internetptcnews.tv

Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp agree to comply with new IT rules

The social media giants Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp have agreed to comply with the Centre’s new IT rules. As per the guidelines, these companies have decided to appoint statutory officers which was a mandate under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. As per the report,...