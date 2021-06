On Thursday night, after spending just over two weeks in the transfer portal, former Duquesne forward Chad Baker decided that he would take his talents to San Diego State. Baker spent one season in Pittsburgh playing for the Dukes, improving his game more and more as the season went along. On the year, he averaged 9.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game over 15 appearances (13 starts). In his last ten games of the season, he averaged 11.6 points per game along with 46% shooting from the 3-point line.