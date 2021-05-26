Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Used-car prices are surging, but for some models more than others

By Joe Lorio
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake pent-up demand for new vehicles, a reopening economy, and a chip shortage that's curtailing new-car production, and therefore supply, and any economist will tell you that combination will lead to higher automobile prices. Add irrational consumer behavior — is there any other kind? — and you get headlines like the recent one where nearly half of surveyed buyers said they were willing to spend $5,000 over list price to get a new car. (Likely, these are the same people who were panic-hoarding toilet paper a year ago.)

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Consumer Behavior#New Cars#List Price#Used Cars#Car Buyers#Consumer Prices#Consumer Demand#Car Models#Supply And Demand#Iseecars Com#Gmc#The Toyota Tundra#The Mercedes Benz S Class#Impreza#Volvo#Bmw#Chevy Camaro#Silverado Gmc Sierra#Mercedes Benz Glc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Honda
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsWCPO

Used car buyers face soaring prices, fewer choices

Summer car-buying season is here, but many hopeful buyers are ending up with a severe case of sticker shock in 2021, because used car prices are higher than ever. Gary Heflin, owner of a used car dealership, is busy these days, trying to keep his lot filled with good quality used cars for sales.
Economyweareiowa.com

Why are used car prices up so much?

The general manager of a used car shop said over the last few months, he's seen an increase in used cars. Some increasing between three and five thousand dollars.
ShoppingAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Car shopping this Memorial Day? The chip shortage is pushing up prices, limiting some models

The Glassman Subaru dealership in Southfield, Michigan, sent an urgent appeal to Outback owners this month:. “Due to current market conditions, your vehicle is worth a lot more than you think! We are looking to purchase any and all price range vehicles. However, we need Subaru Outbacks to replenish our inventory. We are willing to make an aggressive offer for this vehicle."
Montgomery, ALwtvy.com

New car shortage driving up used car prices

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New cars are hard to come by. It seems there’s a shortage of new cars hitting the lots, and it’s driving up the prices of used cars. “I should have 300 Chrysler products on the ground this time of year; we got 61,” said Dick Brewbaker, owner of Brewbaker Motors in Montgomery.
Gas PriceCarscoops

Is The Tesla Model Y More Efficient At Towing Than An ICE Vehicle?

While EVs have their many advantages, it’s not often that towing is considered one of their strong suits. The loss of range, combined with not being able to quickly juice up, is enough to put the frighteners on any trailer-owning potential EV convert. But perhaps those fears aren’t as justified as you may think.
Buying CarsWWL-TV

Why are car prices surging now?

Purchasing your dream car will likely cost you a lot more than you initially thought. We find out what's causing the surge and we tell you the ways around it.
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Used car prices continue to increase

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Tennessee and Georgia Car shoppers looking for a deal will be hard-pressed to find one as Used car prices continue to surge. “The highly utilized truck with a lot of flexibility and the purely selfish, fun coupes and convertibles. Those are the two extremes that seem to have gone up in value the most,” said iSeeCars executives analyst Karl Brauer.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Tesla recalls some Model 3 and Model Y cars

No automakers are immune from recalls. Sometimes, faulty components are integrated into vehicles, or mistakes are made that lead to parts that pose a potential hazard to owners. When this happens, auto manufacturers team up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue recalls to protect owners.
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Looking for a used car? Prepare to pay more

ORLANDO, Fla. — The numbers for Central Florida used cars could leave you with a case of sticker shock. According to experts, used car prices have increased by 29% in the past year. One Orlando used car dealership says it's having a hard time finding stock to offer. Experts say...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Prices of Saturns are Increasing Faster Than Other Brands

Considering the recent computer chip and inventory shortages, it’s no surprise that prices for used cars have risen in the past few months. Car buyers have reportedly been paying the sticker price for new cars and marked-up prices for used ones. However, the prices for used Saturns have surprisingly increased more than any other car brand, according to data from Car Gurus.
Buying CarsTom's Guide

Tesla Model Y: Price, interior, performance, and more

The Tesla Model Y will make perfect sense if you’re liking the look of the Tesla Model 3 but want something a little more substantial. It’s effectively like a more upright and SUV-focused edition of the same car. Tesla Model Y: Specs. Release Date: Available now. Price: From $47,190. Power:...
Buying Carsnews9.com

Used Car Dealerships See Spike In Car Prices

Used car prices are skyrocketing, making it hard for buyers to get new wheels. Car dealers have found themselves in a tight spot over the last few months. They have customers that want to buy cars but they're running out of stock, and that's driven prices way up. McKee Motorsports...
Buying CarsAutoblog

Even Saturn prices are leaving the stratosphere as used-car demand soars

Initially marketed as "a different kind of car company," General Motors-owned Saturn unceremoniously closed its doors in early 2010 after years of slumping sales and degradation of the brand. The firm's star is unexpectedly beginning to rise again as demand for used cars balloons in America, and values of used Saturn models are outpacing the industry average.