Op-Ed | Seniors deserve better care post-pandemic

Kentuckian Mike Grover’s May 23 op-ed [“A Kentuckian looks at the new adminstration”] on the Biden presidency and the state of our country (paired with Leverett resident Jim Perkins’ “A Massachusetts liberal looks at the new adminstration”) was wonderful. With humility and obvious caring, this coal man said he disagreed with Biden’s open-border, pro-abortion, gun-ownership restrictive positions, and his big, expensive-program approach, but that he acknowledges Biden as President. This while at the same time doubting the fairness and honesty of the vote count “given all the coronavirus election rule changes, big tech manipulation and gross media dishonesty.”