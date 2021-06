GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. ESPN basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla tweeted earlier this week about a Power 6 basketball coach who told him that due to the availability of proven players in the transfer portal, he intends to no longer recruit high school seniors. As Fitz explains, this is a strange move for any coach, but it also shows the power of the transfer portal and how it could reshape college basketball in years to come.