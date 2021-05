Spanish Techno master Regal has announced his debut album, Remember Why You Started, out later this year. ‘Remember Why You Started’ is meant to be a message for everyone to look back to the roots – where anything is influenced by nothing but passion. The album tells the story of @regalmusic's personal struggles and self-discovery. A dark insight into the DJ’s life, influenced mainly by Dante Alighieri’s ‘Divine Comedy', where Dante has to cross all the layers of hell and purgatory to arrive in paradise.