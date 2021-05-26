Wildwood Boardwalk’s Getting Fancy: Upscale Italian Restaurant Reopens Friday

We've all been hearing about plans for the Wildwoods to ban smoking completely on the beaches over the next few seasons. Well, that time has officially arrived for Wildwood Crest. As of Monday, June 7th, smoking of any kind is prohibited on all Wildwood Crest beaches. Previously, although you couldn't light up wherever you felt like along that part of the coastline, they still had designated smoking areas which allowed for smokers to keep their feet in the sand.