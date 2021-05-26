9 NYC jail workers charged in bribery-contraband scam

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), and Margaret Garnett, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”), announced the unsealing of indictments charging nine current and former employees and officers of the New York City Department of Correction with taking cash bribes in return for smuggling contraband such as scalpels, razor blades, drugs, alcohol, and cellphones to inmates in New York City area jails. Nine defendants were arrested today and will be presented before United States Magistrate Judges. Seven defendants were arrested in New York, one defendant in Pennsylvania, and one defendant in Virginia.