Mark Strong is Ready to Return for a ‘Shazam’ Sequel, Cites Some Villainous “Unfinished Business”
Mark Strong has carved out a career playing menacing villains, and there’s one that he would be happy to reprise — if he would get the call. In director David F. Sandberg‘s 2019 comic book movie Shazam!, Strong played the vengeful Dr. Sivana, the archenemy of the titular superhero (Zachary Levi). But like many a Big Bad, he was stopped by the hero, leaving the door open for new villains to go up against Shazam in the sequel. But what if Dr. Sivana showed up in another Shazam sequel? Strong is open to the idea.www.slashfilm.com