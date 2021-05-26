Cancel
Tough FSHS baseball team ready for challenge of facing top-seeded Blue Valley at state tourney

LJWORLD
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many ways to describe the Free State baseball team, but one word in particular comes to mind for head coach Mike Hill when talking about this year’s squad. The Firebirds have demonstrated that during an up-and-down 2021 campaign, which eventually led to another trip to the Class 6A state tournament. And that toughness will again have to show up if FSHS is going to play on the final day, as it draws top-seeded Blue Valley in the opening round on Thursday.

