'He's so relieved': Brad Pitt scores huge victory in war with Angelina Jolie as he wins joint custody of their children after judge found actress' testimony 'lacked credibility'

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Pitt was granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie following a lengthy court battle. The 57-year-old actor has been fighting in the court system for nearly five years to obtain equal rights to the six kids he shares with his ex-wife. A source told DailyMail.com: 'He's so...

www.dailymail.co.uk
