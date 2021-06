A former producer for Ellen, the show helmed by Ellen DeGeneres, has said viewers who were disappointed with the “phoniness” of the US comedian, mired in a racism and bullying controversy, have spoken.DeGeneres announced that she is going to end her daytime talk show next year and the upcoming season will be the last one.Soon after the news was announced, former Ellen producer Hedda Muskat said on Australian breakfast show Sunrise: “The viewers have spoken. Her ratings have been in the toilet for a long, long time now, her show has not been fun, it has not been interesting.”“And...