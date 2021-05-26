newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and more added as performers for 'CMT Awards'

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 5 days ago
CMT has added more incredible performers to the line-up for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, further solidifying it’s a show you won’t want to miss!. Artists added to the originally released line-up include; BRELAND with Mickey Guyton, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini alongside Paul Klein from LANY, Lady A with Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and lastly, NEEDTOBREATHE alongside Carrie Underwood.

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

