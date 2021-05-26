newsbreak-logo
Brooks Koepka trolls Bryson DeChambeau with apology to 'The Match' partner Aaron Rodgers

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Koepka added yet another entry to his ongoing drama with golf rival Bryson DeChambeau, and he used Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to deliver the blow. After it was announced on Wednesday that Rodgers would pair up with DeChambeau in "The Match" against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, Koepka saw an opportunity to get back at his rival, who has been getting on his nerves as of late.

