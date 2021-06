The late Diana, Princess of Wales was never short of admirers – and it’s easy to see why. She was iridescent – always fabulously turned out and with a sparkling sense of humour to accompany. As depicted in The Crown, so much of Diana’s youthful appeal and suitability for her role as Princess of Wales (and entry into the Royal Family) was the absence of scandal and rubbished relationships in her wake. It’s widely thought that the Prince of Wales was her first official boyfriend – and it's not hugely surprising given Diana was 19 at the time that their engagement was announced.